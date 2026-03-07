More Events:

Fishtown’s ‘Stouts & Snouts’ will bring stout beers, pork bites and cocktails to neighborhood bars

More than 20 restaurants and bars will offer special menus during the one-day food and drink event on March 14.

Fishtown Stouts and Snouts Provided Courtesy/Aversa PR & Events

Bars and restaurants across Fishtown will serve stout beers, cocktails and pork-inspired dishes during the neighborhood’s Stouts & Snouts food and drink event on March 14.

Beer lovers and barbecue fans will have plenty to sample in Fishtown next weekend during the neighborhood’s “Stouts & Snouts” food and drink event.

The one-day event on Saturday, March 14 will bring stout beer specials, creative cocktails and pork-inspired dishes to bars and restaurants across the Fishtown District. It runs from 11 a.m. until closing time at each location, with food and drinks available pay-as-you-go.

More than 20 spots along the Frankford Avenue corridor and nearby blocks are expected to take part, including Johnny Brenda’s, Evil Genius Beer Company, Fette Sau, Frankford Hall, Lloyd Whiskey Bar, WM. Mulherin’s Sons and Other Half Brewing. 

Each bar and restaurant will offer its own menu items for the day. Some early menu items include stout-braised pulled pork sandwiches, candied bacon deviled eggs, pork belly dishes and roast pork pot pie, along with pours of Irish stouts and other craft beers. Some locations also plan to serve specialty cocktails, including whiskey drinks tied to the lead-up to St. Patrick’s Day.

Fishtown's "Stouts and Snouts"

Saturday, March 14 from 11 a.m. - closing
Participating restaurants
Fishtown, Philadelphia
Pay-as-you-go
