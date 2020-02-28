More Sports:

February 28, 2020

Straight Shooters: Why is Bill Goldberg the Universal Champion again?

Nick Piccone
By Nick Piccone
PhillyVoice Contributor
Straight Shooters Wrestling
Straight-Shooters-Goldberg-Wrestling_022820 twitter.com/WWEUniverse/for PhillyVoice

Bill Goldberg became Universal Champion for a second time Thursday after defeating Bray Wyatt in Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Bill Goldberg defeated "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in Saudi Arabia Thursday, highlighting a Super Showdown event that featured egregious decision-making. From The Undertaker coming out to cost AJ Styles the Tuwaiq Trophy, to Brock Lesnar completely annihilating Ricochet, to Bill Goldberg now atop the WWE along with Lesnar as world champions — what year are we living in?

Nick Piccone (@nickpiccone) and Vaughn Johnson (@VaughnMJohnson) discuss the decision to put Goldberg over Wyatt and put the Universal Championship on him, the road to WrestleMania now that Goldberg is champion, whether a match with Roman Reigns is on the horizon or whether a certain 16-time champion might return to seize a World Title record all to himself.

AEW has been on fire in recent weeks, and the Dynamite on TNT go-home show on TNT to their Revolution pay-per-view on Feb. 29 was one of their best offerings yet. With the ratings this past week being down for both Dynamite and NXT, why is the bigger story the ratings dip NXT saw with Charlotte Flair main eventing and not the go-home show to AEW's biggest pay-per-view to date?

You can listen to the entire episode below.

Also, listen to our latest Patreon offering, a live commentary of Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Vince McMahon inside a 15-foot high Steel Cage at St. Valentine's Day Massacre 1999. Only $1.99 to subscribe at patreon.com/shootersradio!

You can subscribe to The Straight Shooters on the following platforms: Apple Podcasts (please rate and review us!), StitcherGoogle PlaySpreakerSpotifyiHeartRadioTuneIn Radio, SoundCloudPlayer FM and wherever else you get your podcasts!  

And you can now also become a Patron of The Straight Shooters! You can get exclusive content from Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson by becoming a Patron at patreon.com/shootersradio

Follow The Straight Shooters on Twitter: @ShootersRadio | Nick Piccone | Vaughn Johnson 

Facebook: facebook.com/thestraightshooters

Nick Piccone

Nick Piccone
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Straight Shooters Wrestling Philadelphia WWE Wrestlemania

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 2020 draft: Trade up, trade back, or stay put?
022720HowieRoseman

Memorials

Sculptor seeks backing to create Kobe Bryant memorial statue in Lower Merion
Kobe Bryant Marra Statue

Addiction

Juul pitches locked e-cigarette that blocks underage users
Juul Age Lock FDA

Sixers

Richardson questions Sixers' 'heart,' Brown critical of team after loss to Cavs
16_Josh_Richardson_76ersvsCeltics_Sixers_KateFrese.jpg

Odd News

Lucy the Elephant to offer chance to book stay in Margate landmark via AirBnB
Lucy the Elephant Airbnb

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Feb. 28-March 1
Philadelphia Flower Show

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved