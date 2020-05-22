More Sports:

May 22, 2020

Straight Shooters: Remembering Shad Gaspard and Owen Hart

Nick Piccone
By Nick Piccone
PhillyVoice Contributor
WWE Wrestling
Shad-Gaspard_052220_Twitter @CedricAlexander/Twitter

Shad Gaspard holds Cedric Alexander at an event, smiling like he always did.

Shad Gaspard tragically lost his life this past week, but in doing so saved his son from a similar fate. The man is a hero, in every sense of the word.

Nick Piccone (@nickpiccone) and Vaughn Johnson (@VaughnMJohnson) discuss Gaspard's life and what he meant as a former WWE wrestler, and most importantly, a husband and father. And what we can all take from the selfless act that ultimately took his life.

It has also been 21 years since Owen Hart tragically lost his life, and this week saw the season finale of Dark Side of the Ring, which focused on just that. With Owen's wife, Martha Hart, leading the charge for her family, we got a glimpse into what happened that night and what Martha and her children have been going through since that terrible event.

We wrap up the show with a special live commentary of Owen's WrestleMania X win against his brother, Bret Hart.

You can listen to the entire episode below.

