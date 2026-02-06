More Events:

February 06, 2026

Drive a Ferrari, Lamborghini and more at New Jersey Motorsports Park this spring

A traveling supercar experience brings guided track laps in high-performance cars to Millville.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Cars Driving
pexels-valentin-eyckmans-7630007-6017105.jpg Valentin Eyckmans/Pexels.com

Drivers will be able to take high-performance cars onto the track during a supercar experience at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville.

Drivers will have the chance to take high-performance cars onto the track at New Jersey Motorsports Park this spring when Xtreme Xperience hosts a multi-day event April 30 through May 3.

Participants can choose from a fleet of high-performance cars, which typically includes models from Ferrari, Lamborghini and Porsche. After a short safety briefing, drivers take to the track for several laps with an instructor in the passenger seat providing guidance.

Drivers must be at least 18 and hold a valid driver’s license. No prior track experience is required.

Ride-along sessions also are available for those who prefer to leave the driving to a professional. Spectator pit passes allow guests to watch from designated areas and see the cars up close between sessions.

Driving packages start at about $169, with pricing varying based on the vehicle and number of laps. Additional fees apply for optional photo and video packages.

For anyone who has ever imagined what their daily commute might feel like in a supercar, this is a chance to find out, if only for a few laps.

Xtreme Xperience

April 30 - May 3
New Jersey Motorsports Park
8000 Dividing Creek Rd
Millville, NJ 08332

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Cars Driving Millville Ferrari

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Mature male feeling the pain of a strained muscle.

Peripheral artery disease: Know the signs
Purchased - Young patient in a consult with his doctor.

Fast, focused STEMI care: Cath Lab advances at Roxborough Memorial Hospital

Just In

Must Read

Education

Enrollment of Black students has surged at Temple and La Salle

College diversity affirmative action

Trivia

‘Jeopardy!’ fans can test their knowledge at a weekly bar league in Center City

Jeopardy Bar League at Misconduct

Health News

Cooper Health's new mobile unit brings primary care to people with autism and other developmental disabilities

Cooper Mobile Unit

Streaming

What to stream: 'Bridgerton,' 'Roman Holiday' and 'The Favourite'

Streaming guide

Sponsored

Why relationships still matter in banking

Limited - WSFS Bank Handshake

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles' 2025 season

020226NickSirianniJalenHurts

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved