Drive a Ferrari, Lamborghini and more at New Jersey Motorsports Park this spring

Drivers will have the chance to take high-performance cars onto the track at New Jersey Motorsports Park this spring when Xtreme Xperience hosts a multi-day event April 30 through May 3.

Participants can choose from a fleet of high-performance cars, which typically includes models from Ferrari, Lamborghini and Porsche. After a short safety briefing, drivers take to the track for several laps with an instructor in the passenger seat providing guidance.

Drivers must be at least 18 and hold a valid driver’s license. No prior track experience is required.

Ride-along sessions also are available for those who prefer to leave the driving to a professional. Spectator pit passes allow guests to watch from designated areas and see the cars up close between sessions.

Driving packages start at about $169, with pricing varying based on the vehicle and number of laps. Additional fees apply for optional photo and video packages.

For anyone who has ever imagined what their daily commute might feel like in a supercar, this is a chance to find out, if only for a few laps.

April 30 - May 3

New Jersey Motorsports Park

8000 Dividing Creek Rd

Millville, NJ 08332

