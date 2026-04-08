Swarthmore Food Truckathon returns with 20+ vendors and live music

Swarthmore’s annual Food Truckathon returns Sunday, April 19, with an afternoon centered on food trucks and live music.

The event runs from 2 to 7 p.m. and will feature more than 20 vendors serving a wide range of options, including barbecue, tacos, dumplings, lobster rolls, waffles and sushi.

Scheduled participants include Cousins Maine Lobster, Federal Donuts, El Tlaloc, Philly Hots, Plum Pit, The Pasta Truck and Tokio Sushi Truck, among others.

Live music will be provided by Dan & Dan Band.



Parking is available on Myers Avenue, and restrooms will be open inside Borough Hall at 121 Park Ave.

Saturday, April 19 | 2-7 p.m.

Swarthmore Town Center

Swarthmore, PA 19081

Parking available on Myers Ave.

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