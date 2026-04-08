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April 08, 2026

Swarthmore Food Truckathon returns with 20+ vendors and live music

The April 19 event runs from 2 to 7 p.m. with food trucks and a live set from Dan & Dan Band.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Food Community
Swarthmore - IMG_0061.png Provided Courtesy/Swarthmore Town Center

Food trucks and local vendors will gather for Swarthmore’s Food Truckathon, featuring live music and a wide range of food options.

Swarthmore’s annual Food Truckathon returns Sunday, April 19, with an afternoon centered on food trucks and live music.

The event runs from 2 to 7 p.m. and will feature more than 20 vendors serving a wide range of options, including barbecue, tacos, dumplings, lobster rolls, waffles and sushi. 

Scheduled participants include Cousins Maine Lobster, Federal Donuts, El Tlaloc, Philly Hots, Plum Pit, The Pasta Truck and Tokio Sushi Truck, among others.

Live music will be provided by Dan & Dan Band.

Parking is available on Myers Avenue, and restrooms will be open inside Borough Hall at 121 Park Ave.

Swarthmore Food Truckathon

Saturday, April 19 | 2-7 p.m.
Swarthmore Town Center
Swarthmore, PA 19081
Parking available on Myers Ave.

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

PhillyVoice Media Events

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