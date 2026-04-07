Live music, film and dinner at Bartram’s Garden will highlight immigrant stories

Live music, a film screening and a shared meal will come together at Bartram’s Garden later this month as part of Journey Arts’ Table Sessions.

The two-night event, set for April 29 and 30 at 7 p.m., is curated by filmmaker Kristal Sotomayor and centers on “Expanding Sanctuary,” an award-winning short documentary about a Philadelphia mother advocating for immigrant families while planning her wedding.

Each night starts with a performance by Mariposas Galácticas, a Philadelphia-based group that blends cumbia, klezmer and punk influences. Dinner is served during the set, with a menu from James Beard Award-winning chef Cristina Martínez of South Philly Barbacoa and Casa Mexico.

The film screens at 8 p.m., followed by a post-screening conversation. Each night features a different speaker: the film’s subject appears April 29, while community organizer Miguel Andrade joins April 30.

Table Sessions is an ongoing series from Journey Arts that brings together performance, food and conversation in a shared setting.

Tickets are offered on a pay-what-you-can basis, with general admission starting around $25 and higher-priced tiers available.

April 29 & 30

Bartram's Garden

5400 Lindbergh Blvd.

Philadelphia, PA 19143

Pay-what-you-can

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