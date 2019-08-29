Metal fragments from tattoo needles may end up in your lymph nodes

Tattoos are known to cause allergic reactions.

But it's not just that ink is capable of reaching the body's lymph nodes, as researchers previously revealed. Tattoo needles – even new ones – also may be playing a role.

Chromium and nickel particles break off from the tattoo needle during the procedure, according to a new study published by Particle and Fibre Toxicology. They then end up in the lymph nodes, potentially causing an allergic reaction.