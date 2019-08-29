More Health:

August 29, 2019

Metal fragments from tattoo needles may end up in your lymph nodes

Nickel and chromium particles can prompt allergic responses, study finds

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Tattoos
Tattoo needles may cause allergic responses Brett Sayles/Pexels.com

Tattoo needles break down during procedures, sending small particles of nickel and chromium into the body. That potentially can lead to allergic responses, researchers found.

Tattoos are known to cause allergic reactions. 

But it's not just that ink is capable of reaching the body's lymph nodes, as researchers previously revealed. Tattoo needles – even new ones – also may be playing a role.

Chromium and nickel particles break off from the tattoo needle during the procedure, according to a new study published by Particle and Fibre Toxicology. They then end up in the lymph nodes, potentially causing an allergic reaction.

RELATED STORY: Color-changing tattoos may help diabetes patients monitor their levels

Tattoo needles typically are comprised of 6-to-8 percent nickel and 15-to-20 percent chromium, according to the study. Both metals are known to prompt a high rate of allergies among the general population. 

Using high-powered microscopes, researchers examined 12 needles both before and after they were used. 

All the needles showed abrasion after a single use. But they particularly wore down when using pigments containing titanium dioxide, a compound commonly found in white tattoo ink. 

The findings build on a 2017 study that showed pigments leak from the location of the tattoo on a person's body and collect in the lymph nodes. 

But not all of the particles discovered could be traced to tattoo ink. It turned out that some of those metal particles stem from the needles. 

The health implications remain undetermined. Study author Ines Schreiver, of the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment in Germany, told News Atlas that special attention must be placed on allergy development.

"Unfortunately, today, we can't determine the exact impact on human health and possible allergy development deriving from the tattoo needle wear," he said. "There are long-term effects which can only be assessed in long-term epidemiological studies that monitor the health of thousands of people over decades."

John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Tattoos United States Needles Allergies

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

5 things to watch in the Eagles' fourth preseason game vs. the Jets
082919JoshSweat

Investigations

Liberation Way employees plead guilty in Bucks County addiction treatment scheme
Liberation Way

Prevention

Pinterest takes initiative in stopping the spread of medical, vaccine misinformation
vaccine misinformation pinterest

Phillies

Why Phillies' September roster call-ups probably won't help much
Maikel-Franco_072619_usat

Wawa

Take that, Sheetz: Food & Wine names Wawa best fast food in Pennsylvania
Wawa food & wine

Holidays

Things to do Labor Day weekend 2019 in Philadelphia
05-Crowd_MadeInAmerica_Reinsel.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved