More Health:

May 21, 2019

Teen drivers with ADHD far more likely to crash than peers

Traffic and moving violations are also more likely, CHOP study finds

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health ADHD
Car Crash Teens ADHD Matthew T Rader/Unsplash.com

Teen drivers with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder are far more likely to crash than their peers without ADHD, according to a study conducted by researchers at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Teenage drivers diagnosed with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder are far more likely to crash than their peers without ADHD, according to a longitudinal study conducted by researchers at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

They also are considerably more likely to be issued a traffic violation or engage in risky driving behaviors. These behaviors are higher regardless of the age at which the teens obtained their licenses.

Teens with ADHD are 62 percent more likely than their peers to crash within the first month of obtaining their driver's license, researchers found. They are 37 percent more likely to crash during the first four years after getting their license.

They also had higher rates of several crash classifications – alcohol-related, at-fault, single vehicle, and crashes while driving passengers.

Researcher Allison E. Curry, director of epidemiology and biostatistics at CHOP's Center for Injury Research and Prevention, said increased rates of risky driving behavior may be causing higher crash rates. But more research is needed to objectively determine a causal relationship.

"What this study suggests is that we have to go beyond current recommendations of medication and delaying the age of getting licensed to decrease crash risk for teens with ADHD," Curry said.

Nearly 37 percent of teens with ADHD received a traffic violation within their first year of driving, researchers found. By contrast, only 25 percent of those without ADHD received a traffic violations. A similar gap was observed among teens who received moving violations.

Researchers analyzed the driving and medical records of 14,936 New Jersey teens who got an intermediate driver's license between January 2004 and December 2014. 

Each of the teens were patients at six CHOP primary care practices located in New Jersey – 1,769 of them were diagnosed with childhood ADHD and obtained their driver's license during that 11-year stretch.

The retrospective study was completed by a multidisciplinary team comprised of researchers from CHOP's Center for Management of ADHD and its Center for Injury Research and Prevention. Their findings were published Monday in the medical journal "Pediatrics."

Follow John & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @WriterJohnKopp | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add John's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.


John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health ADHD New Jersey CHOP Teenage driving Crashes Research Driving Study Teens

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Five burning questions as Phillies pass first quarter of 2019 season
Carroll - Philadelphia Phillies

Primary Election

It's Primary Day in Pennsylvania: Here's a 5-minute guide
Pennsylvania Election Ballot Box 05212019

Eagles

What they're saying: Players to watch at Eagles' OTAs and how to replace Chris Long
Doug-Pederson_052019_usat

Movies

A guide to all the free outdoor movies in Philly happening summer 2019
Movies in Clark Park

Television

The 'Game of Thrones' finale sucked, and here’s why
Game of Thrones season 8

Children's Health

Most youth who suddenly die playing sports are middle schoolers, study finds
Youth Deaths Basketball Sudden Cardiac Arrest

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved