More Sports:

December 12, 2018

Temple reportedly set to hire Miami DC Manny Diaz as new football coach

The program's head coach search took five days

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Temple College Football
Manny Diaz Temple Jeremy Brevard/USA Today Sports Images

Manny Diaz, pictured here as defensive coordinator for Miami.

Five days after Geoff Collins left Temple in the dust for Georgia Tech, the Owls are reportedly set to hire Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz as their new head football coach.

Diaz will become Temple’s fifth head football coach of the decade.

Yahoo! Sports reported the deal Wednesday afternoon, after an Inquirer report pointed to Diaz as the school’s top choice for the job:

Diaz, 44, was the defensive coordinator at Miami for the past three years. He was nominated for the Broyles Award in 2016, an award give to the top assistant coach in college football. 

The Hurricanes ranked in the Top 30 in the country in points allowed per game in each of Diaz’s three years as defensive coordinator.

A Florida native who attended Florida State, his coaching career began in 1998 with the Seminoles.

Diaz’s first defensive coordinator gig came with Middle Tennessee, from 2006 to 2009. He then served as DC for Mississippi State for one season, before moving on to the Texas DC job. 

He was fired at Texas after one of the worst defensive showings in Longhorn history. 

Diaz served as Louisiana Tech DC in 2014, and Mississippi State DC in 2015 before landing in Miami.

Temple is set to face Duke in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 27.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Temple College Football Philadelphia Temple Football Miami Hurricanes Manny Diaz NCAA

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Carson Wentz has a back injury, report says he's out Sunday vs. Rams
121218CarsonWentz

Celebrities

Bam Margera is having a giant house party in West Chester tomorrow and you're invited
bam margera newspaper

Alternative Medicine

Hemp stocking stuffers: your guide to CBD this holiday season
anthology wellness nolibs cbd oil

MLB

Las Vegas billboards call for Bryce Harper, Manny Machado to sign with Phillies
Vegas Harper Machado

Investigations

West Chester professor, missing since Thanksgiving, found dead in Ohio
Dr. Thomas Short Jr.

Holiday

Zahav teams up with WHYY for this year's 'A Very Jewish Christmas'
Fortune cookies

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 121018 - 241-S-6th-Street_1807

FOR SALE | Independence Place. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with balcony on Washington Square. 1,387 SF. $899,900.
Allan Domb - 121018 - 223-W-RittenhouseSq-818

FOR SALE | The Dorchester. Designer appointed 1 bedroom with balcony on Rittenhouse Square. 609 SF. $299,900.
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved