Temple Made Fest set for Saturday with nearly 100 alumni-run vendors

Temple University will host its annual Temple Made Fest on Saturday, April 18, bringing a growing lineup of student- and alumni-run businesses to its North Philly campus.

The free street festival runs from noon to 3 p.m. along 13th Street and Polett Walk. Organizers say nearly 100 vendors are expected this year, almost double the number that participated in 2025.

Temple Made Fest highlights businesses owned and operated by alumni, current students and former students. Attendees can browse a mix of goods, including jewelry, artwork and apparel.

The event also includes a Kids Zone with family-friendly activities, appearances by K-9 officers from Temple’s Department of Public Safety and a performance by the university’s Diamond Marching Band.

Now in its second year, the festival returns after expanding its vendor lineup from last year. It was created to showcase the university’s network of student and alumni entrepreneurs, many of them first connected through Temple’s alumni business directory.

The event is open to the public and will be held rain or shine.

Saturday, April 18 | Noon-3 p.m.

Temple's Main Campus

13th Street and Polett Walk

Philadelphia, PA 19122

Free to attend

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