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April 17, 2026

Temple Made Fest set for Saturday with nearly 100 alumni-run vendors

The free street festival runs noon to 3 p.m. on campus with student businesses, live entertainment and family-friendly activities

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Entertainment
Temple Made Fest Provided Courtesy/Temple University

Temple Made Fest returns April 18 with nearly 100 vendors selling goods from student- and alumni-run businesses on Temple’s campus.

Temple University will host its annual Temple Made Fest on Saturday, April 18, bringing a growing lineup of student- and alumni-run businesses to its North Philly campus.

The free street festival runs from noon to 3 p.m. along 13th Street and Polett Walk. Organizers say nearly 100 vendors are expected this year, almost double the number that participated in 2025.

Temple Made Fest highlights businesses owned and operated by alumni, current students and former students. Attendees can browse a mix of goods, including jewelry, artwork and apparel.

The event also includes a Kids Zone with family-friendly activities, appearances by K-9 officers from Temple’s Department of Public Safety and a performance by the university’s Diamond Marching Band.

Now in its second year, the festival returns after expanding its vendor lineup from last year. It was created to showcase the university’s network of student and alumni entrepreneurs, many of them first connected through Temple’s alumni business directory.

The event is open to the public and will be held rain or shine.

Temple Made Fest

Saturday, April 18 | Noon-3 p.m.
Temple's Main Campus
13th Street and Polett Walk
Philadelphia, PA 19122
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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