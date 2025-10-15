Termini Brothers Bakery shares footage of vandals spray-painting its flagship shop

Termini Brothers Bakery was vandalized early Monday morning by five people who spray-painted graffiti the exterior of its flagship location in South Philly, the business said.

In a social media post, Termini Brothers shared surveillance footage that shows a person climbing onto the roof of the bakery and tagging the side of the building at 1528 S. Eight St. The video also shows the group tagging a guardrail and a van parked outside the bakery.

Philadelphia police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the social media post, Termini family said they take "extreme pride" in the cleanliness of the property and keep overhead lights on bright to deter crime. They said they also sweep the block daily and regularly spray for weeds.

"We love our neighborhood, and for the past century, we have taken our role very seriously as the foundation of this section of South Philadelphia," the family wrote. "To see our private property defaced is a punch to the gut. We've experienced this before, but we won't lie — it hurts every time. We'll clean up this mess and continue doing what we do best, but come on, Philly — you can do better."

The vandalism came less than two weeks after the death of the bakery's longtime patriarch, Vincent Termini Sr., who died in early October at 86. Termini took over the bakery in 1976 from his father, who was one of the original owners. He continued maintaining the business until a few years ago, and it has since been run by his sons, Vincent Jr. and Joe.

"He was a man of great respect, deep humility, and even deeper heart — the kind of person whose laughter, generosity, and quiet strength will be remembered always," the family wrote after Vincent's death. "The Termini family will continue to honor his memory by preserving the values that he held most dear."