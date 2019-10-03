More Events:

October 03, 2019

Things to do in Philly this weekend, Oct. 4-6

Philly is already in the Halloween spirit

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Roundup
Haunt Halloween Bar sinead cummings/PhillyVoice

Inside Haunt, a Halloween bar in Center City.

We've reached the first week of October and Philly is already in the Halloween spirit. This weekend, you can visit two Halloween-themed bars in Center City and check out an eerie public art installation at the Delaware River waterfront.

There's also a 5K through Laurel Hill Cemetery and the annual Philadelphia International Dragon Boat Festival. Find more details on what's happening in our roundup below.

"Ghost Ship" to appear under Benjamin Franklin Bridge

A 90-foot light and water installation is set to make its North American debut at Philadelphia's Race Street Pier on Friday, Oct. 4.

"Ghost Ship," a 3D hologram of an 18th-century ship, will appear under the Benjamin Franklin Bridge through the first weekend of November.

FCM Hospitality, the creators of Philadelphia's Parks on Tap series, is partnering with Delaware River Waterfront Corporation and Mainstay Independent Brewing Co. to bring a beer garden to Race Street Pier for the next four weeks. Both food and drink will be available.

Rest in Peace 5K is evening race through Laurel Hill Cemetery

The Rest in Peace 5K through Laurel Hill Cemetery, a National Historic Landmark in Philadelphia, is back on Saturday. Online registration guarantees you a T-shirt and gift bag, but there will be day-of registration as well.

And remember to wear a costume! During the post-race party in the cemetery – complete with Halloween treats, beer and music – winners of the costume contest will be chosen.

Dragon Boat Festival on the Schuylkill River returns this Saturday

On Saturday, racers of all levels will compete in the annual Philadelphia International Dragon Boat Festival on the Schuylkill River. The action will start around 8 a.m. and end around 5:30 p.m.

Spectators are invited to watch from the Schuylkill banks for free, and can bring blankets, chairs and picnics. There will be a concession area with food and drink, too.

Tinsel to become Halloween-themed bar this October

Nightmare Before Tinsel opens Thursday at 4 p.m. The bar will feature costumed bartenders, fall beers, creative cocktails and lots of spooky details, like hundreds of creepy doll heads.

Haunt is another pop-up Halloween-themed bar in Center City

There are actually two Halloween-themed bars in Philly! Head to the second floor of The Pearl Tavern, soon to open at 1123 Walnut St. in Midtown Village in the space that was formerly Irish Pub, for creative cocktails and creepy decor starting Thursday night.

Jack's Pumpkin Glow includes thousands of jack-o'-lanterns

Intricately-carved jack-o'-lanterns will create a pumpkin wonderland in West Fairmount Park starting Saturday. 

The family-friendly attraction, back for a third year, includes pumpkins depicting movie stars, musicians, Disney characters and other recognizable figures, while other pumpkins will be stacked together to create huge sculptures.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weekend Roundup Philadelphia Family-Friendly Halloween Food & Drink

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A look at the likely sellers at the NFL trade deadline, and players who could interest the Eagles
100319PatrickPeterson

Social Media

The Philadelphia Eagles' TikTok has all the behind-the-scenes locker room content you need
0930_EaglesTik Tok

Health Stories

Cosmetic surgery and the secret world of Instagram dolls
Instagram Doll for Cosmetic Surgery

Flyers

New Flyers coach Alain Vigneault has big expectations for his team in first season at helm
Flyers-JVR-Braun-TK_100319_usat

Fashion

Will Smith launches 'Fresh Prince' clothing line, 'Bel-Air Athletics'
Will Smith Bel-Air Athletics clothing

Halloween

Tinsel to become Halloween-themed bar this October
Nightmare Before Tinsel Halloween Themed Bar

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved