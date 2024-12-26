More Events:

December 26, 2024

Outdoor saunas and Cirque du Soleil: Your weekend guide to things to do

You can also attend a giant menorah lighting in Rittenhouse Square or go to a 'Daily Show' correspondent's stand-up show.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Things To Do
Weekend guide Provided image/Brandon Todd/MSG Entertainment

''Twas the Night Before' is playing at the Met through Sunday. The Christmas-themed Cirque du Soleil show is based on a classic holiday poem.

The weird stretch of days between Christmas and New Year's Eve are here, and once again it's unclear what to do with them. Eat leftover cookies? Marathon all 10 seasons of "Columbo"? Show off your new sweaters to your cat?

With so many places closed or barely functioning, it can be hard to find things to do. But the Philadelphia entertainment scene is still alive and waiting for anyone brave enough to venture outdoors this weekend. 

Cirque du Soleil and stand-up comedy are both on the calendar, as is a private sauna experience in the middle of South Philly's biggest park. Those observing Hanukkah can also celebrate the holiday at a giant menorah lighting in Rittenhouse Square. Here's your weekend guide:

Book your own barrel sauna

Get a true icy-hot experience at an outdoor sauna. Now through March, the American Swedish Historical Museum will host barrel saunas on its terrace in the middle of FDR Park. The private sweatboxes accommodate up to four people for 45-minute sessions. When you book a reservation, you also get free admission to the museum and access to a storage locker. Sessions start at $120.

See a Christmas-y Cirque du Soleil

The big day may be over, but Christmas is still alive at the Cirque du Soleil show at the Met. The circus company offers their spin on a classic tale with "'Twas the Night Before," an 85-minute interpretation of the poem "A Visit from St. Nicholas." See acrobats in reindeer costumes and Christmas jammies, all spinning to a holiday soundtrack, now through Sunday.

Laugh along with a 'Daily Show' comedian

"Daily Show" correspondent Dulcé Sloan will stop by Punch Line Philly for four sets spread over two nights. The comic, also know for her voice work on "The Great North," will perform at 7:15 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets start at $32 and don't include the venue's two-drink minimum.

Watch a giant menorah light up

Jewish families can head to Rittenhouse Square on the fifth night of Hanukkah for a giant menorah lighting. The free event, which starts at 5 p.m. Sunday, will also feature tables of complimentary dreidels, mini menorah kits, snacks and light-up toys. B'nai Abraham Chabad will lead the ceremony.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weekend Things To Do Philadelphia Menorah Lightings Performances Hanukkah The Met Saunas Cirque Du Soleil FDR Park Museum of the American Revolution

Videos

Featured

Purchased - 2025 Financial Goals

New year, new finances: 5 practical tips to boost your financial health
Limited - Visit Wilmington - Nemours

Gift a journey through history, nature, and art with exclusive access to 12 iconic attractions

Just In

Must Read

Government

Does Philly need a prison oversight board? Voters will decide

Philly Prison Oversight Board

Sponsored

Discover the Brandywine Valley with the Treasure Trail Passport

Limited - Visit Wilmington - Longwood

Movies

How Philly took a starring role in holiday comedy 'Trading Places'

Trading Places Philly

Health News

Removing a splinter? Treating a wart? If a doctor does it, it can be billed as surgery

Surgery Billing

Family-Friendly

Dino sculptures that move are coming to the Expo Center in Oaks

jurassic quest oaks

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved