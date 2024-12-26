Outdoor saunas and Cirque du Soleil: Your weekend guide to things to do

The weird stretch of days between Christmas and New Year's Eve are here, and once again it's unclear what to do with them. Eat leftover cookies? Marathon all 10 seasons of "Columbo"? Show off your new sweaters to your cat?

With so many places closed or barely functioning, it can be hard to find things to do. But the Philadelphia entertainment scene is still alive and waiting for anyone brave enough to venture outdoors this weekend.

Cirque du Soleil and stand-up comedy are both on the calendar, as is a private sauna experience in the middle of South Philly's biggest park. Those observing Hanukkah can also celebrate the holiday at a giant menorah lighting in Rittenhouse Square. Here's your weekend guide:

Get a true icy-hot experience at an outdoor sauna. Now through March, the American Swedish Historical Museum will host barrel saunas on its terrace in the middle of FDR Park. The private sweatboxes accommodate up to four people for 45-minute sessions. When you book a reservation, you also get free admission to the museum and access to a storage locker. Sessions start at $120.

The big day may be over, but Christmas is still alive at the Cirque du Soleil show at the Met. The circus company offers their spin on a classic tale with "'Twas the Night Before," an 85-minute interpretation of the poem "A Visit from St. Nicholas." See acrobats in reindeer costumes and Christmas jammies, all spinning to a holiday soundtrack, now through Sunday.

"Daily Show" correspondent Dulcé Sloan will stop by Punch Line Philly for four sets spread over two nights. The comic, also know for her voice work on "The Great North," will perform at 7:15 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets start at $32 and don't include the venue's two-drink minimum.

Jewish families can head to Rittenhouse Square on the fifth night of Hanukkah for a giant menorah lighting. The free event, which starts at 5 p.m. Sunday, will also feature tables of complimentary dreidels, mini menorah kits, snacks and light-up toys. B'nai Abraham Chabad will lead the ceremony.

