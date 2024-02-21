A polar plunge and Girl Scout Cookie beer pairings: Your weekend guide to things to do

This weekend's slate of parties and shows offers Philadelphians plenty of ways to get weird.

First, there's a dance party that combines swamps and mythical monsters as the Theatre of Living Arts is hosting another Shrek rave Friday, offering partygoers the chance to boogie in homemade ogre ears. The oddities continue Saturday with a marijuana-themed magic show and a plunge at John B. Kelly Pool for anyone craving an outdoor swim in February.

More mainstream programming is also available, including an ice festival in Roxborough and a limited-time flight of beers that are paired with Girl Scout Cookies at Iron Hill Brewery. Show Your Love for Chinatown also marks its final weekend with guided conversations and a movie screening.

Shock your system and support city pools at the second Philly Phreeze. Brave volunteers will jump into Kelly Pool on Saturday to raise money for lifeguard recruitment in hopes to ensure Philadelphia pools are adequately staffed (and able to open) this summer. The polar (pool-ar?) plunge starts at noon.

Bongs and vapes may disappear at a Plays & Players Theatre show Saturday. Ben Zabin will bring his pot-centric magic show "Smokus Pocus" to the Rittenhouse venue following residencies in Brooklyn and Las Vegas. A blend of crowd work and sleight of hand, the 8 p.m. spectacle promises plenty of "dank debauchery" — even for sober showgoers.

Paint your face green and sing along to Smash Mouth at a "Shrek"-themed rave at the Theatre of Living Arts. The returning dance party celebrates the DreamWorks animated franchise and the many weird internet trends it's inspired. General admission tickets are still available for the ogre gathering, which starts at 9 p.m. Friday.

Searching for the perfect pint to pair with Thin Mints? Iron Hill Brewery will offer a flight of beers that complement classic Girl Scout Cookies at all its locations this Friday through Sunday. For $23, visitors can sip on specially selected IPAs, porters and stouts and ultimately earn a "beer badge." Kids can also enjoy a pairing for the under-21 crowd of three cookies with chocolate or classic milk.

After 10 days of walking tours and classes, Show Your Love for Chinatown comes to a close this weekend. The festival, which doubles as a celebration of local businesses and an organized action against the proposed 76ers arena, will feature discussions with activists and authors on Friday and Saturday. The documentaries "Look Forward & Carry on the Past" and "The Past and Future of DC Chinatown" will be screened Sunday.

Roxborough will host a celebration of ice on Saturday before spring arrives to melt it all away. The Arctic Wonderland will feature wintry mini golf, live ice sculpture carvings and a s'mores station where visitors can make their own treats. It'll be held in Pocket Park from 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

