Fire breathing, beer and the Philadelphia Auto Show: Your weekend guide to things to do

Gear heads and opera aficionados: Against all odds, this weekend has something for each of you.

The Philadelphia Auto Show will vroom into Chinatown on Saturday with rows of coupes, sedans and hatchbacks. (You can even test drive or ride shotgun in a few of them.) Meanwhile, further south, the East Passyunk Opera Project will stage the last concert in its "Love Notes" series. As always, it includes complimentary cocktails.

Other activities include a celebration of fire and ice in Peddler's Village and an Ardmore beer festival designed to balance out the winter chill. Here's all you need to know:

The Philadelphia Auto Show kicks off its 10-day stay at the Pennsylvania Convention Center at 10 a.m. Saturday. The expo will again feature new models from makers like Fiat, Volkswagen and Alfa Romeo alongside classic and custom cars. Visitors can also test drive new Toyotas along Arch Street, or ride along in a Jeep in an indoor off-roading experience. Single-day tickets are $20 for adults, but seniors, children and members of the military can attend for less.

Ardmore Music Hall's winter beer festival is taking guests on a (faux) tropical vacation. The Saturday event has an island theme, reflected in the live steel guitar music and menu of curried chicken satay skewers with coconut rice and shrimp and al pastor tacos. The star of the show, however, is the beer. There will be over 50 on tap from local and national breweries. General admission tickets start at $55.

Sopranos who have sung in some of the world's most esteemed opera halls will perform Saturday night in South Philly. The show will be the fourth and final concert in the "Love Notes" series, which began as a virtual cabaret during the first winter of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each installment focuses on an aspect of love, and this time it's love of community. In that spirit, the show will connect the audience with several mutual aid groups in Philadelphia. It will also provide two cocktails to every attendee over the age of 21. Those are included in the $35 ticket.

Peddler's Village is getting elemental with its Fire & Frost Fun festival, which starts this weekend. The annual event brings fire breathing and live ice carvings to Bucks County, along with circus performers, s'mores and a scavenger hunt. The free festivities run Saturday through Sunday, and resume the following weekend.

