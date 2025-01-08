More Events:

January 08, 2025

Fire breathing, beer and the Philadelphia Auto Show: Your weekend guide to things to do

The East Passyunk Opera Project's 'Love Notes' concert series in South Philly also takes its final bow.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Things To Do
Weekend guide Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Auto Show rides back into town Saturday. Other weekend events include Fire & Frost Fun in Peddler's Village and a winter beer festival in Ardmore.

Gear heads and opera aficionados: Against all odds, this weekend has something for each of you.

The Philadelphia Auto Show will vroom into Chinatown on Saturday with rows of coupes, sedans and hatchbacks. (You can even test drive or ride shotgun in a few of them.) Meanwhile, further south, the East Passyunk Opera Project will stage the last concert in its "Love Notes" series. As always, it includes complimentary cocktails.

Other activities include a celebration of fire and ice in Peddler's Village and an Ardmore beer festival designed to balance out the winter chill. Here's all you need to know:

Gawk at new Fiats and classic Cadillacs

The Philadelphia Auto Show kicks off its 10-day stay at the Pennsylvania Convention Center at 10 a.m. Saturday. The expo will again feature new models from makers like Fiat, Volkswagen and Alfa Romeo alongside classic and custom cars. Visitors can also test drive new Toyotas along Arch Street, or ride along in a Jeep in an indoor off-roading experience. Single-day tickets are $20 for adults, but seniors, children and members of the military can attend for less.

Drink beer at an island-themed fest

Ardmore Music Hall's winter beer festival is taking guests on a (faux) tropical vacation. The Saturday event has an island theme, reflected in the live steel guitar music and menu of curried chicken satay skewers with coconut rice and shrimp and al pastor tacos. The star of the show, however, is the beer. There will be over 50 on tap from local and national breweries. General admission tickets start at $55.

Enjoy opera on East Passyunk

Sopranos who have sung in some of the world's most esteemed opera halls will perform Saturday night in South Philly. The show will be the fourth and final concert in the "Love Notes" series, which began as a virtual cabaret during the first winter of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each installment focuses on an aspect of love, and this time it's love of community. In that spirit, the show will connect the audience with several mutual aid groups in Philadelphia. It will also provide two cocktails to every attendee over the age of 21. Those are included in the $35 ticket.

Watch fire breathers and ice sculptors 

Peddler's Village is getting elemental with its Fire & Frost Fun festival, which starts this weekend. The annual event brings fire breathing and live ice carvings to Bucks County, along with circus performers, s'mores and a scavenger hunt. The free festivities run Saturday through Sunday, and resume the following weekend. 

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weekend Things To Do Philadelphia Ice Beer Cars Festivals Concerts Philadelphia Auto Show

Videos

Featured

Purchased - 2025 Financial Goals

New year, new finances: 5 practical tips to boost your financial health
Limited - Visit Wilmington - Hagley

Discover the Brandywine Valley with the Treasure Trail Passport

Just In

Must Read

Social Media

FactCheck.org to continue mission as Facebook drops partnership

Facebook Fact Check

Sponsored

How to enroll in an Independence Blue Cross health insurance plan

Purchased - Couple reviewing health plans on the sofa

Music

Japanese Breakfast to release new album in March, play the Met in May

Japanese Breakfast album

Health News

Medical debt to be removed from credit reports of 15 million Americans

Medical Debt Credit

Food & Drink

Northern Liberties Restaurant Week returns with $25 prix fixe dinners

NoLibs restaurant week

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved