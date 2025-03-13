More Events:

March 13, 2025

St. Patrick's Day parties and espresso martinis: Your weekend guide to things to do

History buffs can also learn about Prohibition gangsters on a BYOB trolley tour through the city.

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Northern Liberties is bringing back its espresso martini crawl Saturday. Fishtown will host the first Stouts & Snouts festival the same afternoon.

Break out the Irish potato candy. It's St. Patrick's Day weekend, and Philadelphia is celebrating.

The main event will once again be the Sunday parade, departing from 16th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard at 11 a.m. Revelers can also enjoy a pint of Guinness with a side of bacon-broiled oysters at the new Stouts & Snouts festival in Fishtown.

Other weekend programming includes the returning espresso martini crawl in Northern Liberties and a trolley tour of Philly mob hotspots. Sláinte:

Drink dark beer with pork roll

Fishtown restaurants are riffing on the unofficial beverage of St. Patrick's Day weekend with a new culinary festival. Stouts & Snouts will celebrate dark, hearty beers like Guinness and pig products ranging from blood sausage to pork roll. The festivities begin at 11 a.m. Saturday and run until closing time at the 21 participating restaurants and bars. Irish-inspired cocktails will also be available.

Try a gonzo espresso martini

An espresso martini in 2025? Not exactly groundbreaking. But the Thin Mint and tiramisu versions available at Northern Liberties' espresso martini crawl? Those might catch your eye. The neighborhood will host the event for the second time Saturday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Visit one (or several) of the 15 bars, restaurants and cafes involved that afternoon.

Learn about Philadelphia mobsters

An ongoing trolley tour takes passengers back to a time when serving any martini was illegal. Founding Footsteps' newest offering is a tour of Prohibition-era Philly, when bootleggers like Max "Boo Boo" Hoff ruled the city. The trolley will visit some of his former places of business, plus the sites of 1930s mob hits in the Italian Market. The tour runs each Thursday, Friday and Saturday for the rest of March, and riders can bring their own booze aboard.

Or join a green mob

Celtic music will flow through the streets of Center City during the annual St. Patrick's Day parade. Musicians, step dancers and Irish American organizations will march in the procession Sunday from 11 a.m. to about 3 p.m. They'll be taking a new route this year up Benjamin Franklin Parkway, ending at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. 

