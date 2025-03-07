More Events:

March 07, 2025

Inaugural Stouts & Snouts event brings dark brews and pork-based bites to Fishtown

There will be 21 participating bars and restaurants for the festival, which starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 15.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Beer
Stouts and Snouts Provided Image/Kory Aversa PR

Bacon-broiled oysters with Irish butter (above) will be on the menu at the International Bar during Fishtown's inaugural Stouts & Snouts event.

There will be bacon oyster plates, Celtic mules and soft-boiled eggs wrapped in sausage on Saturday, March 15, when the inaugural Stouts & Snouts festival takes over Fishtown. 

From 11 a.m. until closing time at 21 participating restaurants, neighborhood bars will serve up pork-based dishes alongside stout beers and Irish-inspired cocktails. The event is free to attend, with drinks and bites pay-as-you-go. 

MORE: BYOB trolley tour traces the path of Philly's most notorious Prohibition mobsters

The bars will have imported, local and in-house stout options including Guinness, Love City Sylvie Stout and Dock Street Prince Myshkin Russian Imperial Stout. Non-beer drinkers can try Celtic mules, cocktails with Whistle Pig Rye and a bacon old fashioned. Zero-proof Bar Palmina will also have a non-alcoholic Guinness. 

Diners can snack on pork-based sandwiches, pork roll burgers and Scotch eggs. Restaurants will also have blood sausage sopes, bacon-broiled oysters and pulled pork poutine. Plant-based options will be available as well, organizers said, plus more classic entrees like a corned beef, and sausage and cabbage. 

“Through all seasons  the friends and business community of Fishtown enjoy coming together as proud hosts to help our neighborhood share its energy, pride and diversity," Johnny Brenda's owner Paul Kimport said in a statement. "This March 15th with a nod to Saint Patrick’s Day  we heartily encourage visitors to come follow their rainbow and enjoy the journey!”

Stouts and Snouts

Saturday, March 15 11 a.m. until restaurant closings

Free to attend, pay-as-you-go for food and drinks

Various locations

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Beer Fishtown Festivals Pork Cocktails Alcohol Sandwiches

Videos

Featured

Limited - Sentral - Bellevue

Live at The Sporting Club - Now Leasing! Up to One Month Free
Limited - Jay Pharoah

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents comedian and SNL alum Jay Pharoah on Friday, March 14!

Just In

Must Read

Government

Ahead of busy 2026, Philly allocates millions for preparations

Lemon Hill FIFA 2026 budget

Sponsored

The intersection of heart health and breast cancer care

Limited - FCCC oncologist McShane with patient

Books

New book details 1970s Philly gun smuggling operation to Ireland

IRA Philadelphia book

Illness

Large tattoos nearly triple the risk of lymphoma, new study suggests

Tattoos Lymphoma Cancer

Weekend

Mt. Airy Restaurant Week and a PAWS promotion: Your weekend guide

Weekend guide

Sixers

Friday film: Diving into Quentin Grimes' emergence as a scorer and ball-handler for Sixers

Grimes 3.6.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved