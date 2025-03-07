Inaugural Stouts & Snouts event brings dark brews and pork-based bites to Fishtown

There will be bacon oyster plates, Celtic mules and soft-boiled eggs wrapped in sausage on Saturday, March 15, when the inaugural Stouts & Snouts festival takes over Fishtown.

From 11 a.m. until closing time at 21 participating restaurants, neighborhood bars will serve up pork-based dishes alongside stout beers and Irish-inspired cocktails. The event is free to attend, with drinks and bites pay-as-you-go.

The bars will have imported, local and in-house stout options including Guinness, Love City Sylvie Stout and Dock Street Prince Myshkin Russian Imperial Stout. Non-beer drinkers can try Celtic mules, cocktails with Whistle Pig Rye and a bacon old fashioned. Zero-proof Bar Palmina will also have a non-alcoholic Guinness.

Diners can snack on pork-based sandwiches, pork roll burgers and Scotch eggs. Restaurants will also have blood sausage sopes, bacon-broiled oysters and pulled pork poutine. Plant-based options will be available as well, organizers said, plus more classic entrees like a corned beef, and sausage and cabbage.

“Through all seasons — the friends and business community of Fishtown enjoy coming together as proud hosts to help our neighborhood share its energy, pride and diversity," Johnny Brenda's owner Paul Kimport said in a statement. "This March 15th with a nod to Saint Patrick’s Day — we heartily encourage visitors to come follow their rainbow and enjoy the journey!”

Saturday, March 15 | 11 a.m. until restaurant closings

Free to attend, pay-as-you-go for food and drinks

Various locations