More Culture:

June 23, 2022

Siberian tiger at Six Flags gives birth to an unusually large litter

The five cubs born at Wild Safari doubled the theme park's population of the endangered species

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Animals Six Flags
Six Flags Tiger Cub 2022 Courtesy of/Six Flags Great Adventure

A litter of five Siberian tiger cubs was born at Six Flags Great Adventure. Visitors can see the cuddly cubs and their mother at the New Jersey theme park's Wild Safari.

A Siberian tiger at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey gave birth to five cubs – a litter equivalent to 1% of the endangered species' population in the wild. 

The large litter is quite uncommon for Siberian tigers, which typically give birth to two to four cubs. 

MORE: Dog daycare in Northern Liberties to host grand opening with giveaways, free beer

Siberian tigers are the largest cats in the world, averaging 11 feet in length. They are one of six tiger subspecies remaining, but there are only about 500 of them left in the wild, according to National Geographic.

062322-Six-Flags-Nadya-and-Cubs-1.jpgCourtesy of/Six Flags Great Adventure

Siberian tigers primarily live in eastern Russia, but also can be found in portions of China and North Korea. Their population is threatened by habitat loss and poaching, and they have a grim 50% survival rate in the wild.

The cubs were born to a tiger named Nadya on May 2 at Six Flags Wild Safari. The litter included one male and four females, doubling the park's Siberian tiger population.

"Nadya's cubs help ensure the survival of this precious species for at least two more decades," Six Flags veterinarian Ken Keiffer said.

062322-Six-Flags-Tiger-Cub-3Courtesy of/Six Flags Great Adventure

The adorable cubs recently underwent their three-week health checkups. Four of them weighed 6 pounds, a healthy amount. One of the females weighed just 2 1/2 pounds.

Although the little girl's weight is typical for a tiger's birth weight, she has spent some time on an incubator and was bottle fed around-the-clock. She is currently thriving, Six Flags vets said.

Six Flags Tiger Cub Bottle FeedingCourtesy of/Six Flags Great Adventure

The other four cubs can be seen in the coming weeks in the Tigris Asiana section of the Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure

Visitors also can get a unique view of the cubs and their mother by taking the park's VIP Giraffe Encounter tour, in which guests ride open-air trucks through seven portions of the Wild Safari, or by purchasing tickets to the Safari Overnight Campout being held July 15-16. 

Six Flags Nadya and CubsCourtesy of/Six Flags Great Adventure

The cubs' mother, Nadya, was raised in the park's Wild Safari alongside an African lion. The litter was Nadya's third at the park.

Nadya's first litter included "Carli," a cub named after New Jersey native Carli Lloyd, a former star on the U.S. women's national soccer team. Her second included "Julie" and "Heather," cubs named after USWNT soccer stars Julie Ertz and Heather Mitts Feeley.

It has not yet been revealed whether the five newest additions to Nadya's family will join the "team" by continuing the tradition of bearing the names of U.S. soccer stars.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Animals Six Flags New Jersey Amusement Parks Tigers Wildlife Theme Parks Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - CCP Catto 22

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free
Limited - Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine

Penn Medicine’s Tara Miller Melanoma Center is a trailblazer for skin cancer treatment

Just In

Must Read

Business

Wawa plans to invade Sheetz territory with 40 new stores in central Pennsylvania
Wawa Central Pennsylvania

Sponsored

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free
Limited - CCP Catto 22

Addiction

Juul e-cigarettes must be taken off the U.S. market, FDA orders
Juul e-cigarettes FDA

Eagles

Our entirely way-too-long Eagles punter situation analysis
Arynn_Siposs_Eagles_Giants_1226211_Kate_Frese106.jpg

Animals

Siberian tiger at Six Flags gives birth to an unusually large litter
Six Flags Tiger Cub 2022

Family-Friendly

Philly Balloon & Music Festival takes to the skies Fourth of July weekend with live music, fireworks
Philly Balloon Fest 2022

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved