June 23, 2022

Dog daycare in Northern Liberties to host grand opening with giveaways, free beer

The 'puppy pawty' at Wag Watch is taking place on Saturday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wag Watch, a new full-service dog daycare in Northern Liberties, is set to celebrate its expanded opening with a party for dog owners and pets on Saturday, June 25 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

With two pet supply shops and multiple dog parks, Northern Liberties prides itself as an especially welcoming neighborhood to furry friends from all over the city.

Wag Watch, a full-service dog daycare, is the newest addition to the area. After a soft-opening in April and some special events in May, the shop is hosting a grand opening event on Saturday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The "Puppy Pawty and K9 Kegger" will have free beer, goodie bags, chances to win prizes and music.

Dog owners can bring their pets down to the daycare at 807 N. 3rd St. for a tour of the building and a meet-and-greet with the two dog-loving co-founders.

The event is free to attend and is largely meant to attract dog owners to a new spot for temporary or long-term dog-sitting. 

"Northern Liberties prides itself on being a haven for dogs," said Jason Jennings, co-founder of Wag Watch. "It was critical for us that we had a blank canvas to design a facility that could properly meet the needs of all our dogs — lots of space for our athletes, rooms uniquely configured to ensure every dog can have fun, and ample outdoor space." 

Wag Watch PartyCourtesy of/Kory Aversa

At Wag Watch's 'Puppy Pawty and K9 Kegger,' check out the new space in Northern Liberties, where dog owners and try out complimentary craft beer, win prizes, take home goodie bags, and check out the newest addition to the neighborhood.


When Jennings and co-founder Brian Kelly decided to open the store, they did so with the goal of fostering a nurturing relationship between dogs, owners, handlers, and management of the daycare. They have both been doggy daycare customers themselves and wanted to create an entirely new atmosphere for their first business. 

The 3,300 square foot space provides five separate, unique environments for dogs to explore and make friends with other pets that share their same style. 

Themed areas include Mutt Mountain, Terrier Town, Golden Gym, Lab Lounge, and Portie Park. Jennings and Kelly also offer daily live streaming on the Wag Watch website, as well as daily report cards for each dog at pick-up. 

Currently, Wag Watch offers doggy daycare, bathing and retail, with additional services to come as the business expands. Daycare rates begin at $38 per day with both five and 10-day packages available. Exit baths are $14, while full-service bathing is $20. 

The event is also offering free daycare for fully vaccinated dogs.

Puppy Pawty and K9 Kegger

Saturday, June 25, 2022
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Free
Wag Watch
807 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

