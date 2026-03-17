More News:

March 17, 2026

Philly man charged with 'title washing' stolen luxury cars worth $3.8 million

Adam Richardson, 40, allegedly submitted false paperwork to obtain new Pennsylvania titles for 65 stolen vehicles.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Fraud
Title Washing Scheme Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Adam Richardson, 40, of Philadelphia, has been charged with several felonies for allegedly submitting false paperwork to obtain Pennsylvania titles for 65 stolen luxury cars.

A Philadelphia man is accused of obtaining false titles for stolen luxury cars, including a Ferrari and several Mercedes, BMWs and Cadillacs. 

Adam Richardson, 40, an authorized tag agent for PennDOT, was charged Monday with several felonies for allegedly submitting fraudulent paperwork for 65 stolen vehicles. The vehicles received Pennsylvania titles and then were resold by people who used Richardson for the so-called "title washing" scheme, prosecutors said.

MORE: Man who decapitated seagull in North Wildwood got 'slap on the wrist,' animal advocates say

The stolen cars connected to Richardson's alleged scheme were valued at $3.8 million, prosecutors said. Nearly 40 have been recovered. 

Richardson's operation was based in Philadelphia and Bucks County, prosecutors said. Some cars allegedly were sold on Facebook Marketplace to people who did not realize they were stolen. Others were sold to people who knew the cars had been stolen and retagged, prosecutors said. 

Richardson allegedly was known as someone who could provide fraudulent titles and was paid for his services. 

Investigators began looking into Richardson after Pennsylvania State Police identified several stolen vehicles and realized they all had been titled by Richardson, prosecutors said. Police and PennDOT then launched a broader investigation in collaboration with the Attorney General's insurance fraud team.

The investigation is ongoing, and Attorney General Dave Sunday declined to say whether any of the vehicles are connected to other crimes. But he said title washing often is linked to drug trafficking and violent crime.

"This was a very sophisticated operation which contributed to a tremendous amount of damage to the community," Sunday said. "Title-washing provides a veil that allows criminals to operate in the shadows."

Richardson was arrested Friday and denied bail. He has been charged with corruption, forgery, deceptive business practices and related offenses.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Fraud Philadelphia Crime Dave Sunday Pennsylvania Cars

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philly Shipyard Grinding GrandBlock

Eligible Philadelphia residents can launch shipbuilding careers through new Navy Yard welding program
Tourism Ireland - Jeanie

Philadelphia’s deep Irish roots make Ireland a meaningful trip for America’s 250th

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

How to get a Philly pothole repaired in less than a week

Broad Street Pothole

Performances

Jimmy Buffett’s band will ‘keep the party going’ in Atlantic City this summer

Coral Reefer Band

Illness

Doctors warn of a deadly complication from measles outbreaks

Measles Vaccine SSPE

Nature

For America's 250th birthday, Philly has 250 new cherry blossom trees

Cherry blossom trees

Sponsored

Philly’s Irish roots tie to America250

Tourism Ireland - Glenariff, County Antrim

NCAA Basketball

Villanova men slip to 8-seed in NCAA Tournament, women a 10-seed

Villanova-basketball-march-madness-mascot_031526

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved