December 02, 2025

Tom Pelphrey says 'Task' co-star Mark Ruffalo is the 'kindest, sweetest, silliest guy'

The New Jersey native appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' to discuss the Delaware County crime drama.

By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
New Jersey native Tom Pelphrey spoke about filming 'Task,' the HBO crime series set in Delaware County.

Tom Pelphrey said he enjoyed working with his "silly" co-star Mark Ruffalo during the filming of Delaware County crime drama "Task."

"We'd be filming in the woods in Pennsylvania and Mark would just wander off into the trees, come rustling back five minutes later and he's like 'Here, Tom, you can eat these berries, you can eat these berries, don't eat those berries,'" Pelphrey said during Monday's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." 

In the HBO series, Pelphrey, a native of Monmouth County, New Jersey, plays a trash collector named Robbie who gets the attention of a local motorcycle gang and the FBI for his role in a series of robberies in the Philadelphia suburbs. Ruffalo leads an FBI task force that's investigating the crimes. "Task" was just renewed for a second season. 

Despite the dark premise of the show, Pelphrey told host Jimmy Fallon that Ruffalo was the "kindest, sweetest, silliest guy." Fallon wondered what the secret to his happiness was, and Pelphrey said he once asked the actor if he had always been this way during filming. 

"He said, 'No, no, I used to be more like you,'" Pelphrey said. "I was like, 'I know, I'm kind of intense,' and he goes 'Kind of?'" 

"Task," which premiered in the fall, is Brad Inglesby's follow-up to his other Delco crime drama, "Mare of Easttown." The series was full of Delco accents and local references, and the cast was seen filming in Wissahickon Valley Park, a Delaware County courthouse and the Italian Market. 

Pelphrey also spoke about his love for football, which he said started as a child growing up in Howell Township. His grandfather, who was the former president of the local electrical union, had New York Giants season tickets, and Pelphrey said he and his brother would go with him to tailgate the games, complete with Jersey Mike's sandwiches. 

"It just carried right into adulthood, ," Pelphrey said. "Usually I don't go to a game without painting my face." 

