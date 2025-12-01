More Culture:

December 01, 2025

EMei to move into former home of Marra's pizzeria, which closed after nearly 100 years in South Philly

The acclaimed Szechuan restaurant in Chinatown plans to open its second location in the summer of 2026 or later.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Marra's Restaurant Jon Tuleya/PhillyVoice

Marra's pizzeria, which closed Sunday, was founded on East Passyunk Avenue in 1927. EMei, a Szechuan restaurant in Chinatown, said it plans to move in and open a second location there next year.

After nearly 100 years in operation, Marra's pizzeria in South Philly closed Sunday, marking the end of an era for its storied location at 1734 E. Passyunk Ave. 

The famed black-and-white tiled building already has a future occupant lined up though, with EMei in Chinatown announcing it plans to open a second location there next year. 

MOREEmmett named to Esquire's best new restaurants list

"Our projected opening is currently planned for summer 2026 or later," a representative with EMei said via email Monday. 

While the Szechuan restaurant didn't immediately comment about its plans with its new site, owner Dan Tsao told the Inquirer its menu will likely reflect the original location, with room for more "contemporary" items. He added that takeout and delivery could begin as soon as February while the space undergoes renovations.

Considered one of the best Szechuan restaurants in the city, EMei opened its first location at 915 Arch St. in 2011 and has since become known for its extensive and authentic menu.

Marra's was founded by Italian American immigrants Salvatore and Chiarina Marra in 1927, and its ownership and management have remained in the family for generations. Its menu consisted of homemade pasta, sandwiches and pizza.

The COVID-19 pandemic proved troublesome for the pizzeria's business and co-owner Mario D'Adamo Jr. said that the family had been looking to move to a location with better parking options for its customers. 

Representatives with the shuttered restaurant could not be reached for comment on Monday. 

