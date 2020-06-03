More News:

June 03, 2020

Gov. Wolf marches with peaceful protesters demanding racial justice

Three more officer's charged in George Floyd's killing

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Protests Racial Justice
Tom Wolf Harrisburg protests Source/Governor Tom Wolf/Flickr

Gov. Tom Wolf joined a peaceful protest in Harrisburg on Wednesday, demanding justice for George Floyd. Above, Wolf tours Philadelphia on Monday in the aftermath of looting and property destruction.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf joined peaceful protesters in Harrisburg demanding justice for George Floyd, a black man who was killed by Minneapolis police last week. 

Wolf marched at the front lines of the demonstration, which began Wednesday afternoon at the steps of the Capitol building and continued along a mile-long path to the Neighborhood Center of the United Methodist Church. There, a number of speakers addressed the crowd.

"George Floyd could not breathe," Wolf said, according to ABC 27. "When that happened, it meant that none of us could breathe. We have got to stop the divide in this country that separated white and black." 

Floyd's death has sparked a wave of demonstrations decrying systemic racism and police brutality. Many of the peaceful protests have been overshadowed by the looting and destruction occurring in many American cities, including Philadelphia.  

Minnesota prosecutors have elevated the murder charge against Derek Chauvin, the police officer who kneeled on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, despite his pleas for air. They also charged three other officers with aiding and abetting murder. 

The March against Injustice and Gun Violence 2020, organized by the nonprofits Be A Man and All You Can, prohibited weapons and required participants to wear face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

Before marching, Wolf prayed with the protesters who had assembled for the rally.


On Monday, Wolf traveled to Philadelphia to meet with Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. He took in the damage caused by looters and vandals, and met with black clergy and local business owners. 

As peaceful demonstrations yielded to violence Saturday, Wolf signed a disaster declaration to provide assistance to municipalities in Pennsylvania.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Protests Racial Justice Pennsylvania Harrisburg Protesters Tom Wolf Racism George Floyd Police Brutality Demonstrations

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Jalen Reagor
060220JalenReagor

Statues

Controversial Frank Rizzo statue removed from Municipal Services Building
Frank Rizzo statue removed

Parenting

Indego bike share delivering free pack 'n' play cribs during COVID-19 pandemic
Philadelphia pack and play program

Phillies

Phillies 2020 MLB mock draft roundup
Matt-Klentak_021320_usat

Fundraising

Two Philly companies create T-shirts supporting George Floyd Memorial Fund, Black Visions Collective
SHFT World T-shirts

Food & Drink

CookNSolo restaurants donating 100% of net proceeds from sales this week
Laser Wolf

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved