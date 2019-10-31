New Jersey Trader Joe's catches fire day before grand opening

A Trader Joe's store set to open in central New Jersey caught fire on Thursday morning, damaging the store a day before a scheduled grand opening.

The fire allegedly broke out around 11:15 a.m. at the Bridgewater store located at 315 Promenade Boulevard, according to police.

Investigators said he fire was located in the rear interior walls of the store and that workers had been welding in the area.

While the damage was limited to insulation and sheetrock, firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof to ventilate the building.