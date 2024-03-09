City cancels Trans Day of Visibility event but will still raise transgender pride flag

The city of Philadelphia will raise the transgender pride flag to mark Trans Day of Visibility later this month, but unlike previous years, there will be no ceremony for the flag raising, said the city's Office of LGBT Affairs.

Executive director Celena Morrison-McLean wrote the announcement Friday on the city's official website. "While we regret to inform you that we will not be hosting the event this year, we want to assure you of our continued commitment to the importance of Trans Day of Visibility and the elevation of transgender voices," Morrison-McLean wrote.

Still, the trans flag will fly at City Hall from Thursday, March 28 to Sunday, March 31, the latter being International Transgender Day of Visibility.

"Raising the Trans Flag at City Hall holds profound significance," Morrison-McLean wrote. "It is a public declaration of our dedication to creating a more inclusive city that embraces diversity in all its forms."

Morrison-McLean did not clarify why the annual ceremony would not take place this year in her post. Last weekend, a video she took of a state trooper aggressively arresting her husband Darius McLean on the side of I-76 went viral.

The trooper, who is currently on restricted duty, then arrested Morrison-McLean as well. The incident led to concern from city officials and outroar from the city's queer community.

On Thursday, Morrison-McLean and her husband, who is the chief operating officer at William Way Community Center, announced their intention to sue the Pennsylvania State Police over the incident.

The couple gave their side of the story, with their lawyers saying that the couple were in separate cars; Morrison-McLean was driving a family member's car to a mechanic while her husband followed her in a rental car.

After Morrison-McLean changed lanes to avoid tailgating a state trooper's car, the state trooper drove his car between the couple's two vehicles. Morrison-McLean and the trooper pulled over, while McLean pulled over behind the trooper, expecting his wife to receive a ticket.

Instead, lawyers say, the trooper charged at McLean's vehicle and forced him out of the car, leading to the incident as filmed. While state police attempted to charge the couple with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, among other charges, the District Attorney's Office dropped the charges.

While Morrison-McLean's announcement about the trans flag ceremony did not reference her current legal situation, she encouraged readers to support "local organizations and initiatives that continue to work tirelessly towards creating a more just and inclusive society."