Proposed Transit Access Fund would protect Zero Fare program for low-income SEPTA riders

As SEPTA faces ongoing budget issues, a proposed bill package in City Council calls for permanent financial protection for a program offering free transportation to low-income riders.

Councilmember Nicolas O'Rourke introduced legislation Thursday calling for 0.5% of the city's general fund to be set aside in a Transit Access Fund. That money would be used to pay for the Zero Fare initiative, a pilot program providing free SEPTA passes to low-income residents. If approved by lawmakers and voters as a ballot question in November, Mayor Cherelle Parker would also have to create an annual plan to assess the program's success and provide recommendations for improving transit accessibility.

"Today's legislation to establish a Transit Access Fund is a step toward transit justice, ensuring Philadelphians aren't left behind because they can't afford a fare," said O'Rourke, a member of the Working Families Party.

Zero Fare started as a two-year pilot program in 2023 with a goal of supporting 35,000 people by August 2025. Residents with incomes at or below 150% of the federal poverty threshold — currently $15,650 for a single person and $32,150 for a family of four — can qualify and are selected through a lottery system.

The program was introduced during former Mayor Jim Kenney's administration. Parker wanted to eliminate funding for the program in her initial budget proposal, since it relied on money from the COVID-era federal American Rescue Plan Act, but changed course after backlash. On April 10, she said the city was in discussions with SEPTA to extend the program though fiscal 2026, which starts in July. And this proposal would permanently fund the program.

"SEPTA is a lifeline for so many Philadelphians," Alex Milone, an organizer with political action committee 5th Square, said in a statement earlier this month. "By securing a permanent funding source to benefit low-income individuals access to public transportation, the city is not just investing in transportation — it is investing in it's people, in economic opportunity and in a more equitable city that all Philadelphians will benefit from."

The package is made up of two bills and an amendment to Philadelphia's Home Rule Charter, which requires voter approval. If approved, the decision would appear as a ballot question on Nov. 4 with the following language: Shall the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to provide for a mandatory annual appropriation for the Transit Access Fund?

A spokesperson for O'Rourke said that while the fund will initially support just Zero Fare, it could be extended to pay for other programs offering discounted fares.

City funding for the program might be key for riders, as SEPTA again proposed a 21.5% fare raise and service cuts that would go into effect Sept. 1. The transit agency originally proposed the raise for December 2024, but received $153 million in stopgap funding from Gov. Josh Shapiro to hold off for another six months.