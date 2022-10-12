More News:

October 12, 2022

New Jersey high school, college track star, 25, fatally shot in Trenton, police say

Daveigh Brooks, a former standout at Burlington City High School and Bloomfield College, was killed Monday night

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Daveigh Brooks Trenton Homicide Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Daveigh Brooks, 25, was fatally shot in Trenton on Oct. 10. Brooks formerly starred for the track teams at Burlington City High School and Bloomfield College.

A former track standout at Burlington City High School and Bloomfield College was fatally shot Monday night in Trenton, authorities said.

Daveigh Brooks, 25, was found dead in the driver's seat of a black Ford Fusion shortly before 9:30 p.m. Trenton police had been called to a residence along the 300 block of Ellis Avenue for a Shot Spotter report that multiple rounds had been fired in the area, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said. 

Before Trenton police responded, Ewing police officers heard the gunshots while working an unrelated traffic stop nearby. They first found Brooks inside the vehicle in the middle of Greeley Alley, investigators said.

Brooks starred on the track team at Burlington City High School, where he won a number of 400 and 800 meter races before going on to compete at Bloomfield College. During his freshman year, he led the men's team to their first title in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference. A bio page for the men's cross country team says Brooks was a criminal justice major.

"He was a very active and positive young man gone too soon," Pastor Lawrence Boyd, of Trenton's Chosen Generation Church, wrote in a Facebook post about Brooks' death.

From the womb until death, from seeing you daily at VCS calling me LB, Mr. Boyd, Minister or Uncle to seeing you in...

Posted by Lawrence Boyd on Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Boyd told NJ.com that Brooks' family is from Trenton. Brooks had attended Village Charter School before his family moved to Burlington City during his high school years. Police said Brooks most recently lived in Ewing. 

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406. Tips also can be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

