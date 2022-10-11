Police seek to identify suspect in fatal shooting at Montgomery County apartment complex

Police in Montgomery County are looking to identify the suspect who fatally shot a 47-year-old man at the Jefferson Court Apartments in Norristown last week.

The incident occurred Friday around 2 p.m. at the apartment complex at 830 Arch St. In a video released by the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, a man in a black hoodie, black face mask, black pants, white gloves and pink socks is seen running down a nearby street and across a parking lot holding a firearm.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Anthony Vitelli suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Paoli Memorial Hospital and was pronounced dead at 3:30 p.m. Investigators recovered eight 9MM shell casings and a deformed projectile.

Surveillance footage shows Vitelli walking with another male in the parking lot of the Jefferson Court Apartments on Friday afternoon. A second group of three people are seen standing at the corner of the parking lot near a sidewalk.

Vitelli can be seen approaching the sidewalk that runs across the rear end of the building between Arch and Smith streets when shots are fired. The suspect then fled on foot across Arch Street.

The District Attorney's Office and the Norristown Police Department are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

"The video surveillance of the shooting, as well as video from the residence's Ring camera, shows the suspect running and walking," said District Attorney Kevin A. Steele. "We are hoping someone will recognize the shooter and contact police to claim the $5,000 reward. We do not believe Mr. Vitelli was the intended target of the shooter."

"It's very alarming," a neighbor told 6abc. "And it was just before the kids come home from school and that's exactly where they get off the bus, at that corner."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Norristown police at (610) 270-0977 or Montgomery County Detectives at (610) 226-5553.

Anonymous tips can be submitted using MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! app, which can be downloaded on Apple and Android devices. Use code "MONTCOPA" for the Montgomery County version of the app.