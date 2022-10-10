Remains of Cherry Hill man, missing since June, found in Wharton State Forest

The remains of a 68-year-old Cherry Hill man who had been missing since June were found by a hunter earlier this month in the Waterford section of Wharton State Forest, police said.

Peter Meyers' family reported to authorities on June 7 that he was missing. He had last been seen leaving his job in Camden four days earlier. His car was later found on an unpaved roadway outside Wharton State Forest.

Cherry Hill Police, New Jersey State Park Police and other partners searched the forest in June and July, but were unable to find Meyers at the time.

On Oct. 4, a man hunting in a remote area of the forest found skeletal remains and contacted police.

PRESS RELEASE Remains found in Waterford Township were identified as Cherry Hill missing person Peter Meyers.

The remains have since been identified as Meyers, authorities said. A cause of death has not yet been determined and an investigation into what happened to Meyers remains ongoing.