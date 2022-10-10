More News:

October 10, 2022

Remains of Cherry Hill man, missing since June, found in Wharton State Forest

Peter Meyers, 68, was last seen leaving his job in Camden four days before his family reported his disappearance

By Michael Tanenbaum
The remains of Peter Meyers, 68, of Cherry Hill, were found by a hunter at Wharton State Park on Oct. 4. Meyers was reported missing in June.

The remains of a 68-year-old Cherry Hill man who had been missing since June were found by a hunter earlier this month in the Waterford section of Wharton State Forest, police said.

Peter Meyers' family reported to authorities on June 7 that he was missing. He had last been seen leaving his job in Camden four days earlier. His car was later found on an unpaved roadway outside Wharton State Forest.

Cherry Hill Police, New Jersey State Park Police and other partners searched the forest in June and July, but were unable to find Meyers at the time.

On Oct. 4, a man hunting in a remote area of the forest found skeletal remains and contacted police.

The remains have since been identified as Meyers, authorities said. A cause of death has not yet been determined and an investigation into what happened to Meyers remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about Peter Meyers or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death is asked to call the New Jersey State Park Police at (877) 927-6337 or Detective Chris Hendy of the Cherry Hill Police Department at (856) 488-8826. Anonymous tips also can be submitted online.

Michael Tanenbaum
