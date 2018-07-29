Trenton-Mercer Airport sees rise in passengers, considers expansion

The Trenton-Mercer Airport, a growing alternative for travelers at Philadelphia International or Newark Liberty, has seen an influx of new passengers since 2016, activity jumping by 30 percent in just one year.



In 2017 the airport saw 727,252 passengers, a significant bump from 147,826 in 2013. Though Frontier Airlines is the only commercial airline that operates out of Trenton-Mercer, officials are considering an expansion to accommodate increased interest from travelers.

Brian M. Hughes, Mercer County executive, told WHYY that the county is currently conducting a master plan for the airport, including a potential new terminal -- which could attract more airlines to the hub.

Not all neighbors are psyched, however, as the expansion could call for the removal of trees and even homes in nearby Ewing Township. A dedicated Facebook group dubbed Mercer Quiet Skys has unified some who don't want to see the airport expand.

A recent post claims that 41 residents received certified letters about selling their homes to make way for the new infrastructure.

The county told WHYY that the airport master plan has been approved by the Federal Aviation Association.

