Eat lasagna and watch the Eagles game on Christmas Eve at Triangle Tavern

Those looking to start a new holiday tradition can head to a South Philly bar next weekend to eat pasta and watch sports.

Triangle Tavern, which serves South Philly style Italian-American fare at 1338 S. 10th St., is hosting its first-ever "Christmas Eve Lasagna Party Birds Game Extravaganza" on Saturday, Dec. 24 during the 4:25 p.m. Eagles vs. Cowboys game.

As the event name suggests, the pub will be serving up vegan and non vegan lasagna slices, and Chianti by the glass or bottle.

For $22, guests can get a slice of lasagna and a glass of wine.

The bar will only be serving lasagna during the event. Quantities will be limited, and drinks will be available until the end of the game.

Saturday, Dec. 24

4:25 p.m. | $22

Triangle Tavern

1338 S 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

