More Events:

December 18, 2022

Eat lasagna and watch the Eagles game on Christmas Eve at Triangle Tavern

The tavern will serve vegan and non-vegan slices, as well as Chianti by the glass or bottle

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Christmas Eve
Triangle Tavern lasagna Christmas eve eagles game alleksana/Pexels

Triangle Tavern is hosting a Christmas Eve party featuring lasagna and the Eagles game.

Those looking to start a new holiday tradition can head to a South Philly bar next weekend to eat pasta and watch sports.

Triangle Tavern, which serves South Philly style Italian-American fare at 1338 S. 10th St., is hosting its first-ever "Christmas Eve Lasagna Party Birds Game Extravaganza" on Saturday, Dec. 24 during the 4:25 p.m. Eagles vs. Cowboys game.

MORE: Travel back in time to 1770s Philadelphia with a holiday walking tour of Old City

As the event name suggests, the pub will be serving up vegan and non vegan lasagna slices, and Chianti by the glass or bottle.

For $22, guests can get a slice of lasagna and a glass of wine.

The bar will only be serving lasagna during the event. Quantities will be limited, and drinks will be available until the end of the game.

Christmas Eve Lasagna Party Birds Game Extravaganza

Saturday, Dec. 24
4:25 p.m. | $22
Triangle Tavern
1338 S 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Christmas Eve Philadelphia Restaurants South Philly Holiday Bars Eagles Pasta

Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Radiology

At Temple Health, lung screening goes a whole lot farther
Purchased - Small Business Owner in Bike Shop

Position Your Small Business for a Strong Finish to 2022

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Husband allegedly killed, dismembered missing Sellersville woman
Elizabeth Capaldi Husband Charged

Sponsored

Position Your Small Business for a Strong Finish to 2022
Purchased - Small Business Owner in Bike Shop

Mental Health

To reduce holiday stress, set realistic expectations, plan ahead and laugh often
Holiday Stress

Eagles

Eagles-Bears Week 15 injury report, with analysis
124122DarnellMooney

Holiday

Where to donate toys in Philadelphia this holiday season
Philly toy drives

Holiday

Put on your ugliest Christmas sweater for a Center City bar crawl this weekend
Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl Philadelphia

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved