Eat lasagna and watch the Eagles game on Christmas Eve at Triangle Tavern

December 18, 2022
Those looking to start a new holiday tradition can head to a South Philly bar next weekend to eat pasta and watch sports.
Triangle Tavern, which serves South Philly style Italian-American fare at 1338 S. 10th St., is hosting its first-ever "Christmas Eve Lasagna Party Birds Game Extravaganza" on Saturday, Dec. 24 during the 4:25 p.m. Eagles vs. Cowboys game.
As the event name suggests, the pub will be serving up vegan and non vegan lasagna slices, and Chianti by the glass or bottle.
For $22, guests can get a slice of lasagna and a glass of wine.
The bar will only be serving lasagna during the event. Quantities will be limited, and drinks will be available until the end of the game.
Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki
| @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.