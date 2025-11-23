Trump administration wants everyone to reapply for food stamps. What does that mean?

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins' call for a close reexamination of the 42 million people who receive federal food aid has befuddled advocates and lawmakers, coming mere days after recipients began to see benefits that had been stalled during the government shutdown.

Details remain scant a week after Rollins during an interview on the right-wing Newsmax network first publicly broached the startling idea that every beneficiary would have to reapply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, often called food stamps.

SIGN UP HERE to get PhillyVoice's free newsletters delivered to your inbox

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, asked for an explanation, referenced existing requirements and suggested more changes in SNAP rules could be in store.

"Secretary Rollins wants to ensure the fraud, waste, and incessant abuse of SNAP ends," a USDA spokesperson wrote Wednesday. "Rates of fraud were only previously assumed, and President Trump is doing something about it. Using standard recertification processes for households is a part of that work. As well as ongoing analysis of state data, further regulatory work, and improved collaboration with states."

The 2008 law governing SNAP leaves states responsible for administration. Part of that role includes periodically making sure that the low-income people in the program meet the qualifications for inclusion, but the law allows states to determine how often that occurs.

"It's not clear what she would be proposing that is different from what is already happening," said Katie Bergh, a senior policy analyst for food assistance at the left-leaning think tank Center for Budget and Policy Priorities.

One interpretation of Rollins' comments is that she would remove all 42 million individuals from SNAP's rolls and ask them to resubmit applications. Bergh said that would lead to people losing money they need for groceries. About 40% of those enrolled in SNAP are children.

"If she's suggesting that they're going to somehow redo that process for more than 40 million people who already demonstrated their eligibility and who already have to periodically recertify their eligibility, that would be pretty duplicative and would likely create pretty significant paperwork backlogs that would cause people who are eligible to lose the food assistance that they need," Bergh said.

Administration critics have suggested that, while the comments are unlikely to lead to policy changes, they introduce even more confusion for a program that was used as a political token during the record government shutdown that ended this month.

Making people reapply would underscore the Trump administration's opposition to the nearly $100 billion program, which accounts for 70% of federal nutrition assistance. USDA says the average SNAP household in fiscal 2023 received a monthly benefit of $332, or $177 a person based on the average SNAP household size of 1.9 people.

"Secretary Rollins and the Trump administration have cut food assistance for 42 million Americans multiple times this year," U.S. House Agriculture ranking member Angie Craig said in a Wednesday statement to States Newsroom. "Now, they've once again shown that they do not understand the program."

What did Rollins say?

In the Nov. 13 interview on Newsmax, Rollins said SNAP was beset by widespread fraud, citing data that 29 mostly Republican-run states submitted to the department. Acquiring data from the 21 other states would give the department a way to wholly remake the program, she said.

"Can you imagine when we get our hands on the blue state data, what we're going to find?" she said. "It's going to give us a platform and a trajectory to fundamentally rebuild this program, have everyone reapply for their benefit, make sure that everyone that's taking a taxpayer-funded benefit through SNAP or food stamps that they literally are vulnerable, and they can't survive without it. And that's the next step here."

In an interview Monday on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo asked Rollins about the move to have recipients "reapply."

"Business as usual is over," Rollins answered in part. "The status quo is no more. We know that the SNAP program is rife with fraud."

She added that guarding against fraud would help those the program is meant to serve.

The comments touched off widespread confusion about what specifically Rollins meant.

Asked about the initiative during a Thursday press conference, Craig, a Minnesota Democrat, said she was unclear about how it would work and predicted that Rollins would take credit in the future for the existing low rate of fraud.

"We're hearing off the record that, you know, maybe people don't know what the hell they're talking about," she said. "In fact, I think they're trying to take credit for the already very strict standards and the actual low fraud rate in the SNAP program … So we can find no real plan there. Not even sure there's concepts of a plan there."

In response to a States Newsroom request this week for details about the initiative, USDA provided the statement that did not answer how the department would proceed or under what authority, but said Rollins was seeking to reduce fraud in the program.

Spokespeople did not respond to follow-up questions, or a request to respond to Craig's remarks Thursday.

Low fraud rate

Program experts say fraud is not a widespread problem for SNAP.

An April report from the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service found that retailers illegally trafficked about 1.6% of SNAP benefits from fiscal 2015 to 2017.

Fraud by households applying for SNAP, which appear to be the main target of Rollins' proposal, is even lower.

According to a USDA report, about 26,000 applications were referred for an administrative review or prosecution on suspicion of fraud. That number accounts for about 0.1% of the 22.7 million households enrolled in the program, according to the Pew Research Center.

"Long-standing data sources indicate that intentional fraud by participants is rare," Bergh said.

At Thursday's press conference, Craig called Rollins' comments "bullsh*t" and "propaganda."

"Secretary Rollins goes on TV and talks about all the fraud," she said. "This most effective anti-hunger program in our history has a fraud rate of 1.6%. It's actually one of the most effective, well-run programs in the country … The bullsh*t this administration is peddling is egregious."

More targeted reforms

Even experts who advocate for reforms to SNAP say eligibility fraud is not a major issue.

Romina Boccia, director of budget and entitlement policy at the libertarian Cato Institute, said high-net-worth individuals can receive SNAP benefits, but aren't committing fraud by doing so.

"Some of the issues with SNAP … aren't because of fraud or abuse, but they are because of bad program rules," said Boccia.

Boccia also cited an "incentive misalignment" inherent in the state-federal program. States have little incentive to control payments because the federal government funds the program, she said.

Forcing all beneficiaries to reapply would likely reduce the cost of the program by reducing the number of its beneficiaries, including by forcing out higher earners who may not consider the benefits they don't actually need to be worth the onerous reapplication process, Boccia said.

But it would also result in a percentage of low earners dropping off the program, as well as many who would be affected by the administrative backlog that would come with processing tens of millions of new applications, she said.

Shutdown, the big beautiful bill, and confusion

Bergh said Rollins' comments "add insult to injury" because they come after congressional Republicans and President Donald Trump signed a major tax cuts and spending law that is expected to shrink federal SNAP spending by $187 billion over 10 years. The law added work requirements for many SNAP recipients and shifted some costs to states.

That was followed by the six-week shutdown that saw a dizzying back-and-forth over whether November SNAP benefits would be paid.

"There has been huge amounts of chaos and confusion and disruption for both states and participants in recent weeks, largely due to the shutdown, but also because simultaneously, the administration has required states to implement many of the reconciliation bill's SNAP cuts," Bergh said.

Craig, in her statement, also said Rollins' comments would hurt the people who need the program.

"I am astounded by the secretary's careless disregard for the hungry seniors and children who can afford to eat because of this program," she said.

Sara Naomi Bleich, a public health policy professor at Harvard University, said in a phone interview the confusion from Rollins' comments compounded hardships produced by the Republican reconciliation law, known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

"Big picture with the One Big Beautiful Bill Act is that there's basically this tidal wave coming to families that have low income," Bleich, who worked at USDA during the Obama and Biden administrations, said. "They're going to lose Medicaid. They're going to lose SNAP. There could be collateral impacts on the school meals. This is going to be a really hard time for families to navigate."

New Jersey Monitor is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. New Jersey Monitor maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Terrence T. McDonald for questions: info@newjerseymonitor.com.