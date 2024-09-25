Trump to hold rally next month in Butler, Pa., at the site of July assassination attempt

Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally next month at the site in Butler County where he was wounded from an assassination attempt on July 13.

The Trump campaign said the event on Saturday, Oct. 5, will honor law enforcement, first responders and Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old firefighter who was killed while shielding his family from the gunfire that evening. David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, who were wounded in the attack, will also be recognized.

"President Trump’s return to Butler will stand as a tribute to the American spirit," the campaign said in a statement. "In America, we do not let monsters like that evil assassin have the last word."

The rally will take place at the Butler Farm Show Grounds, about 20 miles north of Pittsburgh.

Trump suffered a gunshot wound to his right ear. The shooter — Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Allegheny County — was fatally shot by the Secret Service seconds after he began shooting from a rooftop outside the security perimeter.

On Wednesday, a Senate committee that is investigating the shooting and the security failures surrounding it recommended changes to the Secret Service’s operations and an evaluation of the agency's budget, the Washington Post reports.

The FBI is also investigating a second apparent assassination attempt of Trump near his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, earlier this month. Ryan Routh is being held on federal gun charges and was indicted this week and charged with attempting to assassinate a presidential candidate. He could face life in prison.