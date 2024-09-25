More News:

September 25, 2024

Trump to hold rally next month in Butler, Pa., at the site of July assassination attempt

The campaign said the Oct. 5 event will honor law enforcement, first responders and Corey Comperatore, who was fatally shot.

By Jeff Tomik
PhillyVoice Staff
Trump Butler rally Xinhua/Sipa USA

This video screenshot shows former President Donald Trump being helped off the stage at a rally in Butler Farm Show Grounds in Butler County, Pennsylvania, after he was shot in the ear during an assassination attempt on July 13.

Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally next month at the site in Butler County where he was wounded from an assassination attempt on July 13. 

The Trump campaign said the event on Saturday, Oct. 5, will honor law enforcement, first responders and Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old firefighter who was killed while shielding his family from the gunfire that evening. David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, who were wounded in the attack, will also be recognized. 

MORE: Social media posts after Trump's attempted assassination lead to firings, resignations locally

"President Trump’s return to Butler will stand as a tribute to the American spirit," the campaign said in a statement. "In America, we do not let monsters like that evil assassin have the last word."

The rally will take place at the Butler Farm Show Grounds, about 20 miles north of Pittsburgh.

Trump suffered a gunshot wound to his right ear. The shooter — Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Allegheny County — was fatally shot by the Secret Service seconds after he began shooting from a rooftop outside the security perimeter.

On Wednesday, a Senate committee that is investigating the shooting and the security failures surrounding it recommended changes to the Secret Service’s operations and an evaluation of the agency's budget, the Washington Post reports

The FBI is also investigating a second apparent assassination attempt of Trump near his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, earlier this month. Ryan Routh is being held on federal gun charges and was indicted this week and charged with attempting to assassinate a presidential candidate. He could face life in prison.

