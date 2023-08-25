More Health:

August 25, 2023

CDC warns against kissing turtles amid salmonella outbreak in Pa., 10 other states

Though the creatures are known to carry the bacteria, the agency says 26 people have recently fallen ill, 9 of which were hospitalized

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Salmonella
Turtles salmonella David Dibert/Pexels

The CDC has reported a salmonella outbreak in 11 states, including Pennsylvania, that is linked to turtles.

A salmonella outbreak linked to turtles has been reported in 11 states, including Pennsylvania. It has sickened 26 people and hospitalized nine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

In response, the agency is reminding people not to kiss or snuggle against the reptile.

MORE: Meat allergies caused by lone star ticks have increased dramatically, CDC finds

Selling tiny pet turtles is banned in the United States because of illness risks. However, people still find ways to house the reptiles through illegal trades or scooping them out of their habitats.

"A federal law bans the sale and distribution of turtles with shells less than 4 inches long as pets because they have caused many illnesses, especially in young children. Despite the ban, these turtles can sometimes be found illegally online and at stores, flea markets, and roadside stands," the CDC said. 

Salmonella is a bacteria that lives in animals and humans. When ingested, it can cause diarrhea, fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, chills, headache and blood in one's stool. Symptoms can start as soon as six hours and as late as six days after swallowing the bacteria. Young children, older adults and people with weak immune systems are most susceptible to salmonella-caused illness.

There are approximately 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths related to salmonella in the United States every year, the CDC says

Turtles can carry salmonella in their droppings, which can spread to anywhere they move. People may consume the bacteria by touching a turtle or anything it has touched and then touching their mouths or eating without properly sanitizing their hands. 

As well as advising against kissing or snuggling up with the reptiles, the CDC also recommends not letting a turtle into the kitchen or near food.

Officials say that those who want a turtle as a pet should only buy turtles with shells longer than 4 inches from a reputable pet store. Having a pet turtle is not recommended for children younger than 5, adults 65 and older or people with weak immune systems. 

Those with pet turtles should keep areas sanitized to limit the spread of bacteria. 

A separate salmonella outbreak linked to turtles was reported last November. Across 16 states, 28 people were infected and 10 were hospitalized

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Salmonella Pennsylvania Illness CDC Turtles

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Jefferson Health - Image 2

Jefferson Health Hospitals and Specialties rank among the best in the United States by U.S. News & World Report
Purchased - a man getting his hair cut at a barbershop

Barbershops often double as a place of healing

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Chester County judge orders Bam Margera to wear alcohol-monitoring bracelet, attend AA meetings
bam margera chester county judge

Health News

Cooper University Health Care ranked among top hospitals by U.S. News & World Report
Limited - Cooper - Dr Hawk with patient

Eagles

Sixers' Tyrese Maxey on James Harden situation: 'It's not our first rodeo'
James-Harden-Tyrese-Maxey-Sixers-Celtics

Women's Health

Severe pregnancy complications have surged in Pennsylvania, and they're particularly prevalent in Philly
Pregnancy complications PA

Celebrities

'Jersey Shore' stars seen at Wawa locations in Cape May County
jersey shore wildwood wawa

Festivals

Free music festival in East Passyunk to feature dozens of Philly artists
East Passyunk Music Festival

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved