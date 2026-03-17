Over 8 million tulips will bloom this spring at a N.J. farm about an hour from Philly

Holland Ridge Farms will reopen its U-pick tulip experience in mid-April (weather permitting) at its flower fields in Cream Ridge, New Jersey, about an hour from Philadelphia, depending on traffic.

The annual “Spring Spectacular” features more than 8 million tulips in bloom. Visitors can walk through the fields, take photos and pick their own flowers to take home. Tulips cost $1 per stem on weekends and 50 cents per stem on weekdays.

Bloom timing changes throughout the season. Earlier in April, tulips are more closed and better for taking home, while peak bloom later in the month brings fully open flowers that are best for photos.

Beyond the fields, the farm offers food trucks open daily, a weekend makers market with local vendors and a bakery barn with sweets. A bar near the entrance serves beer, wine and specialty cocktails. Visitors can also rent picnic setups or browse for souvenirs and imported goods.

Opening weekend includes family-friendly activities like inflatables, face painting and live entertainment. Free hayride shuttles run throughout the farm, and add-ons like private gator rides and weekend horse-and-carriage rides are available for an extra fee.

Admission is sold by timed entry, and visitors can stay until the farm closes at 6 p.m. Tickets range from $17 to $20 on weekdays and $20 to $25 on weekends. Children under 2 are admitted free.

Opens in April

Holland Ridge Farms

108 Rues Rd.

Cream Ridge, NJ 08514



Admission:

$17-$20 on weekdays

$20-25 on weekends

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