Union advance to MLS Eastern Conference Semifinal after completing first-round sweep of Chicago Fire

The flame is out for the Chicago Fire’s MLS Cup dreams, as the Philadelphia Union won away from home, defeating a battered Fire side 3-0, with all three goals scored in the first 35 minutes, including a brace by Tai Baribo, to advance to the Conference Semifinals of the MLS Cup Playoffs for the fifth time in club history.

After winning Game 1 in penalties, the top-seeded Union finished off the Fire in Game 2 to sweep the best-of-three series.

No Chris Brady? Big problem for Chicago

It was not playmaker Philip Zinckernagel who missed the match despite being unable to finish training during the week. Instead, U.S. youth international Chris Brady was the one sidelined due to injury, leaving 32-year-old Jeff Gal to guard the net in the do-or-die match.

The Chicago native was quickly exposed as the Union’s relentless pressure led to two goals – one from Baribo in the 8th minute, his first of the night, and the second from Bruno Damiani in the 35th minute. Damiani capitalized on another moment of indecision by Gal, punishing a poor clearance from the Chicago keeper, all but putting the match to bed to eliminate the Fire from the playoffs.

Baribo heating up at the right moment

A brace is exactly what the Israeli striker needed to break his goal drought, even more important considering that ahead of the match, Philadelphia's super-sub, Mikael Uhre, was not available to feature for the Union. Baribo's double on the night was not only his first goal for the Union since Aug. 23rd, which coincidentally came against Chicago in the regular season, but also his first brace since May.

“I thought he was excellent with his national team and the way he came back, felt like a weight off his shoulders," Union manager Bradley Carnell said of his striker. "The way he has been playing? It has been very productive. We’ve seen a lot of things about Tai’s (Baribo) game that are getting back to usual. So I am really happy he’s struck at the right time.”

After the match, Carnell explained the absence of Uhre, the Danish striker: "Just unfortunate. We did a little activation this morning, and it didn’t feel right in his knee. He got through the week OK and we were touch and go. We took an extra man, just in case, and we decided to not risk anything.”

Heroics help seal the win

In a match where Chicago arguably had all the momentum going in – after forcing the Supporters' Shield winners and top-seeded team in the league to a penalty shootout during Game 1 – the Union needed more than just goals. Even while up 2-0, a penalty save by Andre Blake, who made his 15th postseason appearance for the club, was a key moment, helping avoid the dreaded and ever-dangerous 2-1 scoreline.





“There is momentum and swings and sways of a game that determine the outcome, and if you concede a goal there, we are under pressure even at two to one,” Carnell said about the importance of Blake’s penalty save in the 33rd minute. “In the last game, we scored a goal and five minutes later we are two up. When they scored a goal, five minutes later it was two to two. These five-minute increments of the sway of the game are vitally important.”

What’s next for the Union?

Unfortunately, a lengthy break awaits as the league pauses for the November international window. Players such as Blake, Jean-Jacques, Baribo, and others will depart Chester to represent their nations on the global stage, with the window ending on Nov. 18.

Once the playoffs resume after three weeks off, the Union will face the winner of the Charlotte FC vs. New York City FC series on either Nov. 22 or 23 with the rest of the playoffs now becoming single-elimination matches.

The decisive Match 3 of that series will be played at Bank of America Stadium on November 7, with the kickoff time still to be determined.