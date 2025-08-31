Union secures MLS playoff berth after victory over Cincinnati

As the MLS season enters its stretch, the Philadelphia Union continue to show off its dominance.

The Union on Saturday became the first Eastern Conference team to secure a playoff berth after a 1-0 road victory over Cincinnati, making it the second overall MLS team to punch its ticket into the playoffs along with San Diego FC of the Western Conference.

The Union lead MLS with 57 total points, four points ahead of San Diego in the Supporters' Shield standings in the race for the MLS' most total points. Five MLS regular-season games remain for the Union, starting Sept. 13 at home against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Subaru Park.

After a U.S. Open Cup match against Nashville on Sept. 16, the Union's next MLS regular-season game will come against the under-.500 New England Revolution on Sept. 20 at home.

In the Eastern Conference, the Union lead second-place Cincinnati by five points. Tai Baribo continues to fuel their offense. His 16 goals lead the Union and are tied for third in MLS. Defenseman Kai Wagner is among the MLS leaders in assists (10), with teammate Quinn Sullivan (9) not far behind.

Defense and passing continues to the Union's strength as the team has allowed just 26 goals this year, fewest in the MLS, which is why the Union also has the MLS' best goal differential despite being tied for the league's sixth-most goal scored. The Union also lead the MLS in 178 corner kicks and 134 long balls, and rank sixth with 36 assists.

