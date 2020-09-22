More Health:

September 22, 2020

Four Philly-area counties rank among nation's healthiest, U.S. News says

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Wellness U.S. News & World Report
US News Healthiest Communities Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Runners jog in Valley Forge National Historical Park prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Both Montgomery and Chester counties, where the park is located, rank among U.S. News & World Report's 500 healthiest communities.

U.S. News & World Report ranked three Southeastern Pennsylvania counties and one South Jersey county among the 500 healthiest communities in the United States.

Montgomery County topped all local counties by landing the 140th spot in the third annual rankings, released Tuesday. Chester County came in at No. 168 and Bucks County ranked No. 292. Burlington County – the sole South Jersey representative – earned the 267th spot. 

U.S. News evaluated nearly 3,000 counties on 84 health-related metrics in 10 categories, including population health, education, infrastructure and environment. 

Montgomery County earned high marks for population health, education and economy. Its life expectancy, smoking rate and percentage of people without health insurance were all significantly better than the national average. So are its high school graduation rate, per-pupil spending and percentage of residents with an advanced degree. Its median household income is nearly double the national figure.

The county scored lowest in the equity category, which considers disparities in income, education and health, and the environment category, which assess air and water quality, park access and environmental risk. 

Chester and Bucks counties also had their strongest scores in population health, education and economy. Burlington County's best marks came in the economy and education categories. 

The population health category assessed access to care, healthy behaviors, health conditions and health outcomes. The education category measured the strength of the community's education system and the education level of its residents. The economy category examined various employment and income metrics.

The rankings, a collaboration with the Aetna Foundation, are designed to highlight the policies that give residents the best opportunity to live a productive, healthy life, U.S. News said.

The COVID-19 pandemic did not factor into the rankings because the data was collected prior to the public health crisis. However, U.S. News included a separate analysis of the disease's impact on U.S. communities. 

U.S. News partnered with the University of Missouri Center for Applied Research and Engagement Systems to analyze data gathered from various sources, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wellness U.S. News & World Report Philadelphia South Jersey Burlington County Montgomery County Bucks County Chester County

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Carson Wentz is Jameis Winston, Howie Roseman deserves blame for Eagles' struggles
Wentz-Winston_092220

Travel

Philadelphia International Airport can resume international flights starting on Monday
Philadelphia International Airport

Children's Health

Here's what doctors know about MIS-C, from symptoms to treatments
COVID-19 and MIS-C

Phillies

Forget everything else, J.T. Realmuto debacle should be enough to get Matt Klentak fired
Realmuto_092220_usat

Food & Drink

Philadelphia Museum of Art adds food truck serving lunch, dinner
Philadelphia Museum of Art food truck

Food & Drink

Two-day barbecue pop-up opening at Sunset Social in University City
Cira Green

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved