More News:

July 24, 2018

Crash sends van down embankment onto SEPTA tracks

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
SEPTA Accidents
SEPTA van on tracks @SEPTA_ELW/Twitter

A van involved in an accident in West Philly on Tuesday morning barreled down an embankment onto SEPTA tracks.

A van involved in a West Philadelphia crash Tuesday morning barreled down an embankment and onto SEPTA Regional Rail tracks.

SEPTA said it was alerted to the vehicle on the tracks around 8:25 a.m. The van was involved in an accident at 49th Street and Kingsessing Avenue and ended up nosediving onto the Media/Elwyn Line tracks right next to 49th Street Station.

The accident caused downed wires and a crane has been brought in to lift the van out, according to a SEPTA spokesperson.

SEPTA shuttled 200 passengers from 49th Street to 30th Street Station as outbound service to Secane Station was temporarily suspended.

The first outbound train left around 9:30 a.m. while inbound trains are still experiencing residual delays.

NBC10 reports that the Nissan van collided with a Hyundai Sonata, causing the van to crash through a bridge fence and onto the tracks. Police told the news station that the van driver was hospitalized but in stable condition, while the driver of the sedan and her 13-year-old passenger were hospitalized with undisclosed injuries.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Read more SEPTA Accidents Philadelphia Crashes Regional Rail

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Chase Utley: The more things change, the more they stay the same
0723_Chase_Utley_USAT

Government

Philadelphia revamps sexual harassment prevention policies for city employees
City Hall

Phillies

MLB Trade Rumors: Phillies showing interest in Curtis Granderson, others
072318_Curtis-Granderson_usat

Shopping

Macy’s Backstage opening in King of Prussia Mall
Macy's Backstage

Fundraisers

From New York to Florida: Cycling 1,300 miles for spinal cord injury awareness, support
Siobhan O'Sullivan Cycle for SCI

Made in America

Made in America is moving and Jay-Z pens his upset to Mayor Kenney
05242018_Made_In_America

Escapes

Limited - Seville Spain

$1599 -- Everything You Need to See in Spain: 8 Nights + Flights
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - VIP Celebrity Cruise

$459 & up -- VIP Celebrity Cruise Savings Event

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.