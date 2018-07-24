Crash sends van down embankment onto SEPTA tracks

A van involved in a West Philadelphia crash Tuesday morning barreled down an embankment and onto SEPTA Regional Rail tracks.

SEPTA said it was alerted to the vehicle on the tracks around 8:25 a.m. The van was involved in an accident at 49th Street and Kingsessing Avenue and ended up nosediving onto the Media/Elwyn Line tracks right next to 49th Street Station.

The accident caused downed wires and a crane has been brought in to lift the van out, according to a SEPTA spokesperson.

SEPTA shuttled 200 passengers from 49th Street to 30th Street Station as outbound service to Secane Station was temporarily suspended.

The first outbound train left around 9:30 a.m. while inbound trains are still experiencing residual delays.

NBC10 reports that the Nissan van collided with a Hyundai Sonata, causing the van to crash through a bridge fence and onto the tracks. Police told the news station that the van driver was hospitalized but in stable condition, while the driver of the sedan and her 13-year-old passenger were hospitalized with undisclosed injuries.