More Health:

December 16, 2019

Vaping increases risk for lung disease, first long-term study finds

Although e-cigarettes do not raise a person's chance of developing a chronic respiratory condition as greatly as smoking traditional tobacco products

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Vaping
Vaping chronic lung disease Thorn Yang/Pexels

A first-of-its-kind study shows that vaping increases one's risk of developing chronic lung diseases and illnesses. Although the risk is not as great as among people who smoke traditional cigarettes.

Vaping e-cigarettes can significantly increase a person's overall risk for developing chronic lung disease, a new study found. 

People who vape e-cigarettes are 1.3 times more likely to develop lung disease, while tobacco smokers are 2.6 times more at risk, compared to non-smokers and non-vapers, according to a new study published in American Journal of Preventive Medicine

People who use e-cigarettes and conventional tobacco have greater risks of lung disease than those who only smoke conventional cigarettes. They more than tripled their chances of developiung lung disease.

While researchers did find that switching from tobacco to e-cigarettes lowered a person's overall risk of the respiratory disease, they also found that less than 1% of smokers completely switched to e-cigarettes only.

This is the first study to show a strong association between vaping and lung diseases, such as asthma, bronchitis or emphysema, by examining e-cigarette smokers from the start of their usage and following them for three years. These findings suggest using e-cigarettes can be harmful on their own without use of regular tobacco. 

Researchers examined collected data from over 32,000 adults in the U.S. about their tobacco and e-cigarette usage, as well as any new lung disease diagnoses between 2013 and 2016. The data was pulled form the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health. 

The authors of the study noted that the results reported were unrelated to the recent lung injuries associated with vaping. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Vaping United States Illness

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies' GM Matt Klentak seems open to making more moves this winter
klentak-girardi_121619_usat

Year in Review

2019's best animal stories: A kangaroo heist, a weeks-long emu chase, and more
Wawa crow robbery

Health News

CDC: At least 1,300 people have died from the flu so far this season
Early flu season complications Pennsyvlania

Sixers

Who could Sixers target now that NBA's December 15th trade day has passed?
jj-redick_121619_usat

Celebrities

Are Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner getting back together?
kendall jenner ben simmons

Food & Drink

Oyster House offering shucking classes with Champagne
Oyster House offering shucking class

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved