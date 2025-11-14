Victorian Holiday House returns to Grundy Museum with a festive 'Toys & Tinsel' theme

The Grundy Museum is bringing back one of Bristol Borough’s coziest holiday traditions. The Victorian Holiday House reopens Friday, Nov. 21, and this year’s edition leans into old-fashioned cheer with a theme called “Toys & Tinsel.”

The 19th-century riverside home will be filled with seven Christmas trees and room-by-room displays inspired by the elegance and sentiment of the Victorian era. Each space has its own take on the season, creating a walk-through that feels like stepping into a vintage holiday postcard.

A standout feature of this year’s event is an exhibit of antique toys from Philadelphia collector Troy Chinnici-Bianchi. The display brings together hand-carved rocking horses, miniature carousels, early teddy bears, dolls and wooden playthings, each offering a glimpse into the artistry and whimsy that defined childhood more than a century ago. Many items are on public view for the first time, giving visitors a rare look at Victorian playtime.

The season begins with an Opening Night celebration on Friday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m. Guests can explore the decorated home, hear a live violin performance by Claudia Pellegrini and enjoy light refreshments in the South Lawn Garden. Tickets for the evening are $50.

For a more relaxed visit, $5 walk-through tours run from Nov. 22 through Dec. 20. The tours offer a cozy way to enjoy the decorations and toy exhibit while supporting the museum’s educational programs.

New this year, the museum is teaming up with Itri Wood Fired Pizza and The King George Inn for “Date Night in Winter,” a dining promotion that pairs a museum visit with exclusive discounts at participating Bristol Borough restaurants.

Nov. 21 - Dec. 20

The Grundy Museum

610 Radcliffe St.

Bristol, PA 19007

Opening night (Nov. 21): $50

Nov. 22 - Dec. 20 tours: $5

