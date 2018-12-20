More Health:

December 20, 2018

The health scoop on everyone's favorite soup — Pho

Is it *actually* healthy?

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Soup
pho unsplash Timothy Choy/Unsplash

.

When cold weather hits, soup is the main food group for two major reasons: 1. because it will literally warm you up 2. because its oh-so comforting. One of the top contenders in the soup game is Vietnamese pho, a meaty broth- based soup with white rice flour noodles, beef or chicken, spices and topped with a medley of herbs, bean sprouts, hot chiles, and a lime. 

In addition to being very filling, pho has been referred to as a "miraculous bowl of soup that can cure (almost) anything." But is it actually good for you? Many Asian dishes miss the healthy mark for a variety of reasons including high sodium counts and hidden calories. 

According to Real Simple, pho is 100-percent a nutritious dish. “Made with rice noodles and a rich beef bone stock, it's a perfect vehicle for bean sprouts and nutrient-rich herbs,” says nutritionist Rachael Hartley. The soup itself is backed by a rich bone broth that's filled with health benefits that boost your immune and digestive systems, as well as your bones and joints.

RELATED READ: This cauliflower chicken pot pie sounds like the perfect Sunday dinner

In terms of calorie content, which is always hard to pin down when dining out, pho ranges from 350 to about 500 calories on average depending on the size of the portion and the meat or even seafood you add, according to Real Simple.

Nutritionist Mia Syn suggests, via Real Simple, that opting for "lean cuts of meat or veggies to lower your saturated fat intake. Eating foods that contain high levels of saturated fat regularly can raise blood cholesterol which increases your risk of heart disease. Chicken is leaner than beef.”

There are a few tweaks you can make to raise your pho to the next nutrition level: Start by adding brown rice noodles instead of white rice noodles, which generally lack nutritional value, for an extra punch of fiber. Additionally, throwing some carrots, broccoli or spinach into your pho is another great way to increase the nutrition in your bowl.  

Oh, and if you're worried about the sodium content of pho, here's what you should know: You'll consume about 384 milligrams of sodium in a serving of pho soup. That translates to about 26 percent of the 1,500 milligrams of sodium you should restrict yourself to on a daily basis, as recommended by the American Heart Association, Livestrong reports.

If you want to get *extra* healthy with your pho intake, check out this "detox" pho recipe via Epicurious

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Soup United States Pho Comfort Food

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles' 2018 rookie class is small, but promising
122018DallasGoedert

Health Stories

No cash. No heart. Transplant centers require proof of payment
12142018_kidney_transplant_USAT

Historic Philadelphia

PHOTOS: Then and now, Philadelphia during the holidays
Carroll - Then and Now Philadelphia Holidays

Eagles

Safety Blitz with Malcolm Jenkins: 'The holiday season is always special to me'
122018_Malcolm-Jenkins_usat

Holiday

20 of the best places to dine out on New Year's Eve
Carroll - New Years 2019

Odd News

South Jersey man recreates 'Christmas Vacation' lights

Holiday light display

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved