The health scoop on everyone's favorite soup — Pho

When cold weather hits, soup is the main food group for two major reasons: 1. because it will literally warm you up 2. because its oh-so comforting. One of the top contenders in the soup game is Vietnamese pho, a meaty broth- based soup with white rice flour noodles, beef or chicken, spices and topped with a medley of herbs, bean sprouts, hot chiles, and a lime.

In addition to being very filling, pho has been referred to as a "miraculous bowl of soup that can cure (almost) anything." But is it actually good for you? Many Asian dishes miss the healthy mark for a variety of reasons including high sodium counts and hidden calories.

According to Real Simple, pho is 100-percent a nutritious dish. “Made with rice noodles and a rich beef bone stock, it's a perfect vehicle for bean sprouts and nutrient-rich herbs,” says nutritionist Rachael Hartley. The soup itself is backed by a rich bone broth that's filled with health benefits that boost your immune and digestive systems, as well as your bones and joints.



In terms of calorie content, which is always hard to pin down when dining out, pho ranges from 350 to about 500 calories on average depending on the size of the portion and the meat or even seafood you add, according to Real Simple.



Nutritionist Mia Syn suggests, via Real Simple, that opting for "lean cuts of meat or veggies to lower your saturated fat intake. Eating foods that contain high levels of saturated fat regularly can raise blood cholesterol which increases your risk of heart disease. Chicken is leaner than beef.”



There are a few tweaks you can make to raise your pho to the next nutrition level: Start by adding brown rice noodles instead of white rice noodles, which generally lack nutritional value, for an extra punch of fiber. Additionally, throwing some carrots, broccoli or spinach into your pho is another great way to increase the nutrition in your bowl.



Oh, and if you're worried about the sodium content of pho, here's what you should know: You'll consume about 384 milligrams of sodium in a serving of pho soup. That translates to about 26 percent of the 1,500 milligrams of sodium you should restrict yourself to on a daily basis, as recommended by the American Heart Association, Livestrong reports.



If you want to get *extra* healthy with your pho intake, check out this "detox" pho recipe via Epicurious.