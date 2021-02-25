Village Whiskey in Rittenhouse expands dining room, updates menu

February 25, 2021
Chef Jose Garces' Village Whiskey has reopened with a new, bigger dining room. The space is now double the size it was and can currently seat up to 18 people at 25% capacity.
The restaurant has applied to expand its indoor dining to 50% under the city's new indoor dining guidelines.
Outdoor seating on the sidewalk and streetery will open for springtime, possibly in mid-to-late-March.
The popular Village Burger is still on the menu and the burger of the month will continue. February's is Two Scorned Lovers, topped with paprika-glazed pork belly, calabrian chili and smoked provolone.
Other returning favorites including the cobb salad, wedge salad, tater tots, popcorn shrimp, Whiskey King Burger, duck fat fries, veggie burger and chicken sammy. To drink, there's still a huge selection of whiskey.
The restaurant is open for indoor dining, takeout, delivery and to-go cocktails. It's located at 118 S. 20th St, next door to Garces' new Spanish wine shop Tinto Pintxo.
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.