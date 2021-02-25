More Culture:

February 25, 2021

Village Whiskey in Rittenhouse expands dining room, updates menu

There's double the space and seating capacity of the original space

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Village Whiskey burger Courtesy of/Eddy Marenco

The new menu at Village Whiskey in Rittenhouse includes wings and a turkey burger but the popular Village Burger, pictured above, is still available, as well as a few other favorites.

Chef Jose Garces' Village Whiskey has reopened with a new, bigger dining room. The space is now double the size it was and can currently seat up to 18 people at 25% capacity.

The restaurant has applied to expand its indoor dining to 50% under the city's new indoor dining guidelines.

Outdoor seating on the sidewalk and streetery will open for springtime, possibly in mid-to-late-March.

Village Whiskey dining roomCourtesy of/Eddy Marenco

Village Whiskey, known for its burger and whiskey selection, has reopened with a new dining room. The restaurant is currently offering indoor dining, takeout and delivery.

The menu also has been updated with 12 new offerings. New dishes include the turkey smash burger, swordfish sandwich, thick cut BLT, baby back ribs and golden hot wings.

The popular Village Burger is still on the menu and the burger of the month will continue. February's is Two Scorned Lovers, topped with paprika-glazed pork belly, calabrian chili and smoked provolone.

Other returning favorites including the cobb salad, wedge salad, tater tots, popcorn shrimp, Whiskey King Burger, duck fat fries, veggie burger and chicken sammy. To drink, there's still a huge selection of whiskey.

Village Whiskey new menuCourtesy of/Eddy Marenco

The golden wings at Village Whiskey include smoked blue cheese and bread 'n' butter pickles. The dish is $14.

Village Whiskey's new hours are 4-9 p.m. Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Happy hour takes place 4-6 p.m. daily and brunch is offered on the weekend from noon to 4 p.m.

The restaurant is open for indoor dining, takeout, delivery and to-go cocktails. It's located at 118 S. 20th St, next door to Garces' new Spanish wine shop Tinto Pintxo.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

