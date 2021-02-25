Village Whiskey in Rittenhouse expands dining room, updates menu

Chef Jose Garces' Village Whiskey has reopened with a new, bigger dining room. The space is now double the size it was and can currently seat up to 18 people at 25% capacity.

The restaurant has applied to expand its indoor dining to 50% under the city's new indoor dining guidelines.

Outdoor seating on the sidewalk and streetery will open for springtime, possibly in mid-to-late-March.

Courtesy of/Eddy Marenco Village Whiskey, known for its burger and whiskey selection, has reopened with a new dining room. The restaurant is currently offering indoor dining, takeout and delivery.

The menu also has been updated with 12 new offerings. New dishes include the turkey smash burger, swordfish sandwich, thick cut BLT, baby back ribs and golden hot wings.

The popular Village Burger is still on the menu and the burger of the month will continue. February's is Two Scorned Lovers, topped with paprika-glazed pork belly, calabrian chili and smoked provolone.

Other returning favorites including the cobb salad, wedge salad, tater tots, popcorn shrimp, Whiskey King Burger, duck fat fries, veggie burger and chicken sammy. To drink, there's still a huge selection of whiskey.

The golden wings at Village Whiskey include smoked blue cheese and bread 'n' butter pickles. The dish is $14. Village Whiskey's new hours are 4-9 p.m. Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Happy hour takes place 4-6 p.m. daily and brunch is offered on the weekend from noon to 4 p.m.

The restaurant is open for indoor dining, takeout, delivery and to-go cocktails. It's located at 118 S. 20th St, next door to Garces' new Spanish wine shop Tinto Pintxo.