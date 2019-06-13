More Health:

June 13, 2019

Delaware County infant battles extremely rare brain cancer

Vincent Nowroozi has spent his life battling an Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor

vincent nowroozi brain cancer Source/Facebook

Vincent on the beach on May 28, 2019.

The parents of four-month-old Vincent Nowroozi were given bad news last year after taking him to the doctor because of his head was tilting slightly, according to CBS Philly. The Delaware County  infant had a very rare form of brain cancer.

The day after his diagnosis, the local news station reported, the baby was rushed to surgery at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia amid a warning to his parents that their son had less than a 10 percent chance of surviving longer than 11 months. Nevertheless, the Nowroozi family decided to fight back, and little Vincent set out to endure chemotherapy.

RELATED READ: Jefferson exec's vision shaped by unique obstetrics career, wife's cancer battle

Vincent, despite looking and acting like a normal and healthy baby, had been diagnosed with Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor (ATRT), a rare and fast-growing brain tumor affecting less than 10 percent of children with brain tumors, according to St. Jude’s

According to the “Victory 4 Vincent” Facebook page — which serves to spread awareness about the rare illness and provides updates about Vincent's condition — Vincent fell ill in early April quite suddenly and rapidly after a complication from chemotherapy. “On Thursday April 11th, we were told that we would need to start discussing end of life care. But we did not accept this and we keep pushing and fighting to get answers and save our baby boy,” the page reads.

Now one year old, Vincent is still battling. Daily Mail reported that there is currently no evidence of the disease in Vincent’s scans, but he is still undergoing treatment to prevent a relapse.

CBS added that the most effective forms of chemotherapy are too harsh for Vincent’s young body, so he is instead taking weaker oral chemotherapy treatments until science is able to develop a more effective treatment his little body can handle.

You can donate to Vincent's cause here

