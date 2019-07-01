More Health:

July 01, 2019

Virtua acquires Lourdes Health System in South Jersey

By PhillyVoice staff
Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center in Camden.

Virtua Health System has acquired another not-for-profit health system in South Jersey.

On Monday, Virtua announced it had assumed ownership – effective immediately – of Lourdes Health System of Camden, which is known for its specialized care in cardiovascular surgery, complex neurosurgery and transplant services. Lourdes operates two hospitals – Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center, a 410-bed teaching hospital on Haddon Avenue in Camden, and a 249-bed hospital in Willingboro.

"Today is the culmination of many months of planning and preparation, and now we can begin the process of building a better, healthier future for the people of South Jersey," Dennis W. Pullin, president and CEO of Virtua, said in the announcement. "The best interest of the community has been the driving force behind this process and it will be our cornerstone moving forward."

Virtua, based in Marlton, Camden County, operates five hospitals in South Jersey. It says the acquisition will help it particularly to meet the needs of residents in low-income, underserved neighborhoods.

"By investing in Lourdes, Virtua is demonstrating that it is fully committed to the people of this region and that, collectively, we are here for good," said David Kindlick, chair of the Virtua Board of Trustees.

According to Virtua, it signed a definitive acquisition agreement last June with Pennsylvania-based Maxis Health System — the parent company of Lourdes and a subsidiary of Trinity Health. Following extensive regulatory review, the sale was approved in Superior Court of New Jersey last week.

The lourdesnet.org was updated Monday morning to reflect the new ownership.

