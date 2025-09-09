Visit Philadelphia expands marketing reach with $9 million tourism campaign for 2026

Visit Philadelphia, the region's tourism marketing agency, unveiled a $9 million advertising campaign Tuesday to promote a busy 2026 schedule of events that includes celebrations for America's 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, as well as the World Cup, PGA Championship and MLB All-Star Game.

The effort, which includes around $4 million from the city, is nearly double the organization's typical annual campaign budget and the additional funding will be used to reach a more national audience with TV commercials, billboards, print ads and social media influencers.

Chief Marketing Officer Neil Frauenglass said Visit Philadelphia usually spends around $5 million on a campaign per year, with those funds focused on advertising in mid-Atlantic cities like New York, Washington and Baltimore. However, the influx of money has allowed the group to expand its campaign to Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago and Miami.

"This is a really nice boost," he said. "... Not only does it allow us to go wider in terms of inviting people to come during our big year, but it also allows us to learn about how people respond to messaging about Philly in these markets and could potentially open new markets for us in 2027 and beyond."

Over 250 businesses and community groups — including the the Barnes Foundations and the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation — contributed to a social media push, posting the newly revealed 2026 logo on Tuesday.

A Badge Builder tool was launched on the Visit Philadelphia website that allows users to customize their own version of the logo, which was inspired by William Penn's original grid layout for the city. The personalized design can be shared on social media or printed and used as a window decal.

"The badge is really a way to signal that something special is happening in 2026," Frauenglass said. "All of the attractions, museums and restaurants throughout Philadelphia are welcome to use the badge."

As a part of the larger marketing campaign, Frauenglass said a focus will be placed on social media influencers in Philadelphia and the other major markets being targeted.

"Influencers are becoming much more prevalent in media plans," he said. "They have incredible reach and it's with audiences that are highly engaged."

A 60-second commercial titled "Anything But Silent" also debuted Tuesday, showing Philly as the the foundation of the United States in preparation for the semiquincentennial celebrations. The ad will be widely distributed outside of the agency's usual scope, Frauenglass said.

"This commercial is about building awareness of Philadelphia's historical significance and laying the foundation that we're not celebrating for just one day — July Fourth," he said. "Next year, we'll be celebrating all year long."

The campaign was announced less than a week after city officials unveiled a neighborhood-focused plan to incorporate walking tours and block parties into next year's celebrations. In addition to appealing to a national audience, Frauenglass hopes the Visit Philadelphia campaign also resonates with locals.

"It's really to remind [residents] of how important Philadelphia is within our country," he said. "We're the birthplace of America. 2026 is a time worth staying here for and experiencing the city in a way that you never have."