Visit Philadelphia's Homesick Philly Initiative targets your inner tourist

Whether you’re away – homesick for Philadelphia – or living in the city wishing you could just have more, Visit Philadelphia has launched something new for you, its Homesick Philly Initiative.

They dove deep into research to figure out exactly what it is people miss about the city and found people missed a number of things, from culture and arts to the neighborhoods. Of course, though, sports and food were high on the list of things missed by former residents of the City of Brotherly Love.

They’re taking cues from what people miss and going on tour with it. Well, just the food anyway. (It would be a bit difficult to take all of Center City on the road.) The good news is the first stop is in Philadelphia, so if you want more Philadelphia while you’re living in Philadelphia, a Homesick Philly Tour – a roving food truck – will be outside at Dilworth Park on July 31.

On the menu is chicken cheesesteak kabobs by Jennifer Carroll, owner of Spice Finch and "Top Chef" contestant, and meatballs over polenta cake by Marcie Turney, chef for Lolita, Barbuzzo, Bud & Marilyn’s, Little Nonna’s and Jamonera. The tour will be hitting Baltimore, Washington D.C. and Boston. The food truck will also feature Philly favorites such as Tastykakes, soft pretzels and water ice.

Taking the Philly art scene to out-of-towners, Felix St. Fort will paint a “What You’ve Been Missing” mural every week in Manhattan for Broadway in Bryant Park. Once completed, the piece will be installed at Philadelphia’s Cherry Street Pier, and open in the fall.

