More Culture:

July 18, 2018

Visit Philadelphia's Homesick Philly Initiative targets your inner tourist

This new nostalgia marketing campaign tries to remind us of the city's most prized places, and includes a roving food truck

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Visit Philadelphia Lifestyle
Rocky Statue J. Fusco/Courtesy of Visit Philadelphia

Tourists pose in front of the iconic Rocky Statue.

Whether you’re away – homesick for Philadelphia – or living in the city wishing you could just have more, Visit Philadelphia has launched something new for you, its Homesick Philly Initiative. 

They dove deep into research to figure out exactly what it is people miss about the city and found people missed a number of things, from culture and arts to the neighborhoods. Of course, though, sports and food were high on the list of things missed by former residents of the City of Brotherly Love.

They’re taking cues from what people miss and going on tour with it. Well, just the food anyway. (It would be a bit difficult to take all of Center City on the road.) The good news is the first stop is in Philadelphia, so if you want more Philadelphia while you’re living in Philadelphia, a Homesick Philly Tour – a roving food truck – will be outside at Dilworth Park on July 31.

On the menu is chicken cheesesteak kabobs by Jennifer Carroll, owner of Spice Finch and "Top Chef" contestant, and meatballs over polenta cake by Marcie Turney, chef for Lolita, Barbuzzo, Bud & Marilyn’s, Little Nonna’s and Jamonera. The tour will be hitting Baltimore, Washington D.C. and Boston. The food truck will also feature Philly favorites such as Tastykakes, soft pretzels and water ice. 

Taking the Philly art scene to out-of-towners, Felix St. Fort will paint a “What You’ve Been Missing” mural every week in Manhattan for Broadway in Bryant Park Once completed, the piece will be installed at Philadelphia’s Cherry Street Pier, and open in the fall.

For more information, check it out here.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Visit Philadelphia Lifestyle Philadelphia Tourism Nostalgia Marketing Food Trucks

Just In

Must Read

Government

Philadelphia revamps sexual harassment prevention policies for city employees
City Hall

Sixers

What are the ramifications of the Kawhi Leonard trade for the Sixers?
071818_Kawhi-Leonard_usat

Shopping

Macy’s Backstage opening in King of Prussia Mall
Macy's Backstage

Fundraisers

From New York to Florida: Cycling 1,300 miles for spinal cord injury awareness, support
Siobhan O'Sullivan Cycle for SCI

Phillies

First-place Phillies need trade help, well, everywhere
071818_Phillies_usat

Made in America

Made in America is moving and Jay-Z pens his upset to Mayor Kenney
05242018_Made_In_America

Escapes

Limited - Seville Spain

$1599 -- Everything You Need to See in Spain: 8 Nights + Flights
Limited - Bankok

$969 & up -- 9-Nt. Bangkok, Chiang Mai & Phuket Trip w/Air

 *
Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1399 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.