Reenactment of Washington crossing the Delaware River to take place Christmas

On Christmas Day, all are invited to Washington Crossing Historic Park in Bucks County to watch a reenactment of Gen. George Washington and the Continental Army crossing the Delaware River as happened on Christmas night in 1776.

Washington's troops then marched on to Trenton, New Jersey, where they succeeded in surprising and defeating the Hessian soldiers, and the victory helped renew enthusiasm for the American Revolution.

Thousands will gather on the banks of the river to see the reenactment Wednesday afternoon. Those interested in checking out the event are encouraged to arrive early to secure good spots to watch. The event is free to attend and takes place from noon to 3 p.m., with the river crossing starting at 1 p.m.

Several hundred reenactors in Continental military costumes will row across the river in replicas of the Durham boats used in 1776.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Noon to 3 p.m. | Free

Washington Crossing Historic Park

1112 River Road, Washington Crossing, PA 18977

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.