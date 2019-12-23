More Events:

December 23, 2019

Reenactment of Washington crossing the Delaware River to take place Christmas

The actors will row across the river in replicas of the Durham boats used in 1776

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Christmas Day reenactment Washington Crossing Historic Park R. Kennedy/Visit Philadelphia

On Christmas Day, many gather at Washington Crossing Historic Park to watch a reenactment of when George Washington crossed the Delaware River. The Continental Army crossed the river in 1776 before the pivotal Battle of Trenton during the American Revolution.

On Christmas Day, all are invited to Washington Crossing Historic Park in Bucks County to watch a reenactment of Gen. George Washington and the Continental Army crossing the Delaware River as happened on Christmas night in 1776.

Washington's troops then marched on to Trenton, New Jersey, where they succeeded in surprising and defeating the Hessian soldiers, and the victory helped renew enthusiasm for the American Revolution.

Thousands will gather on the banks of the river to see the reenactment Wednesday afternoon. Those interested in checking out the event are encouraged to arrive early to secure good spots to watch. The event is free to attend and takes place from noon to 3 p.m., with the river crossing starting at 1 p.m.

Several hundred reenactors in Continental military costumes will row across the river in replicas of the Durham boats used in 1776.

67th Annual Christmas Day Crossing Reenactment

Wednesday, Dec. 25
Noon to 3 p.m. | Free
Washington Crossing Historic Park
1112 River Road, Washington Crossing, PA 18977

