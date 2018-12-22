More News:

December 22, 2018

Watch this documentary about State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta’s Election Day in North Philly

By Adam Hermann
Malcolm Kenyatta is a candidate in the 181st Legislative District in Philadelphia.

The Atlantic released a documentary Saturday called “Going Forward,” which follows newly-elected State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta around the 181st District as he made history as the first openly LGBT candidate of color elected to Pennsylvania state office.

The 15-minute doc, directed by Philadelphia filmmaker Tim Harris, begins at 5 a.m. on Nov. 6 in rainy North Philly and ends at his victorious election night party on West Girard Avenue.

Along the way, Kenyatta tries to convince voters to believe in his message of raising the minimum wage and lifting up the 181st District, a district with a 26 percent poverty rate.

At one polling place, Kenyatta interacts with a supporter of his opponent, Milton Street, who was allegedly telling voters to avoid voting for Kenyatta because he’s gay.

“He didn’t hesitate in wanting to speak with that person, and when he did speak with them, he did it in such a respectful way,” Harris said. “His ability to laugh it off was incredibly admirable.”

You can watch the whole thing below:

Going Forward from Seven Knots Productions on Vimeo.

Kenyatta, 28, gained national attention when a 2016 speech in North Philly was used in a Hillary Clinton campaign ad. He's a Temple University grad.

Kenyatta defeated Street, a former state representative and brother of former Philadelphia mayor John Street in November's election.

