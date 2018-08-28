Watch: Lil Uzi Vert read a few pages from the Bible after a fan threw one on stage

August 28, 2018
North Philadelphia native Lil Uzi Vert was performing in Connecticut over the weekend when one particularly moved fan wanted to share some literature with the rapper.
A fan – who clearly thought ahead – tossed a Bible up on stage, missing Uzi by a few feet to his right, a lucky thing because The Good Book is pretty hefty.
Uzi, always looking for new inspiration, decided to pick up the Bible and read a few pages as he continued to perform his breakout song, "XO Tour Llif3."
You can watch the 24-year-old's improv performance below:
During Lil Uzi Vert’s live performance at his concert last night, a fan tossed a Bible onto the stage and while playing his set Uzi started reading through pages of the Bible 😂 pic.twitter.com/qf8iRmPEQ4— RAP HUB (@RapperHub) August 27, 2018
The question, of course, is what book Uzi opened to. Maybe a little Deuteronomy? Perhaps a bit of Lamentations?
If nothing else, it's a pretty impressive display of multi-tasking. As fellow rap star Kanye West told us in June, being able to focus on two things at once is always a plus.
Keep doing your thing, Uzi.
