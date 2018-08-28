More Culture:

August 28, 2018

Watch: Lil Uzi Vert read a few pages from the Bible after a fan threw one on stage

One particularly inspired fan gave Uzi some new reading material

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Rappers
Lil Uzi Vert Matt Crossick/PA Images/SIPA USA

Lil Uzi Vert performing on the third day of the Wireless Festival, in Finsbury Park, north London.

North Philadelphia native Lil Uzi Vert was performing in Connecticut over the weekend when one particularly moved fan wanted to share some literature with the rapper.

A fan – who clearly thought ahead – tossed a Bible up on stage, missing Uzi by a few feet to his right, a lucky thing because The Good Book is pretty hefty.

MORE CULTURE: Philly music we’re listening to: Thin Lips, Chynna, and plenty more

Uzi, always looking for new inspiration, decided to pick up the Bible and read a few pages as he continued to perform his breakout song, "XO Tour Llif3."

You can watch the 24-year-old's improv performance below:

The question, of course, is what book Uzi opened to. Maybe a little Deuteronomy? Perhaps a bit of Lamentations?

If nothing else, it's a pretty impressive display of multi-tasking. As fellow rap star Kanye West told us in June, being able to focus on two things at once is always a plus.

Keep doing your thing, Uzi.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Rappers Philadelphia Pennsylvania Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Seven Eagles land on ESPN's NFLRank Top 100 players of 2018 list
Carroll - Eagles Public Practice Carson Wentz

Feuds

Montgomery County family faces tough decision: keep dealing with 'menacing' neighbor or move out
08282018_Schwenksville_neighbor

Odd News

Mysterious big cat caught on security camera in Clarks Summit, Pa.
Mountain Lion

Food & Drink

Marc Vetri has a new cookbook out today and it's all about pizza
032217_PizzeriaVetri4pie

Health News

Surprise! There are tiny tunnels running through your head
tiny_tunnels_human_brain

Eagles

Projecting roles for each of the Eagles' 2018 draft picks, updated
082618JordanMailata

Escapes

Limited - Guided Adventure to Antarctica

$6599 -- 14-Night Guided Adventure to Antarctica w/Buenos Aires Stay
Limited - Croatia

$1349 -- Croatia & Slovenia 4-Star Vacation: 9 Nights w/Flights
Limited - Israel Jerusalem

$1699 -- Explore Israel: 8-Night Guided Tour w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.